what-were-the-most-viewed-tv-series-in-quarantine?

The lockdown renews the love of vintage. Not that there was a need for a health emergency to discover that yesterday's products continue to exert a much more intense appeal than today's titles , but to confirm it is an investigation conducted by Cable TV on the most viewed TV series in the United States and the District of Columbia during the hot months of the coronavirus pandemic. To triumph among the forced binge-watching that have led to a considerable increase in the television audience almost everywhere – in America Nielsen spoke of 27 billions of minutes in front of the internet programs in the first three weeks of the crisis, while in Italy the Phrase Studio made it known that in March the TV remained on 103 minutes more than normal – they are, in fact, series whose productions stopped many years ago.

Beyond a few exceptions, with the appearance in the series standings still on the air as Shameless, This Is Us and Grey's Anatomy , he still triumphs: Friends , the NBC sitcom that was the most popular in eleven states, including California, Texas, New York, Florida, the Georgia and Ohio . The series, which has been one of Netflix's flagship titles for years and which will soon land on HBO Max, the new HBO digital platform preceded by a reunion that will become reality as soon as the new security measures can be guaranteed, wins hands down and confirms how the adventures of Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joy, Phoebe and Ross have incredibly aged well, resisting among the must-haves of television more than fifteen years later, in spite of apparently more mainstream phenomena such as Stranger Things and Game of Thrones. Behind Friends we find, surprisingly, a more recent production, that is the animated series of Adult Swim Rick and Morty , returned with the new episodes during the quarantine and in first place in four states.

To appear on the Cable TV chart, which involved a sample of almost 7. 000 spectators, however, are also series such as The Office, How I Met Your Mother , A mom for friend, Willy – The Prince of Bel Air , Seinfeld, The Vampire Diaries and, even, Star Trek in the north-western states. In New Mexico, with few surprises, triumphs Breaking Bad , while in Missouri the most viewed is Ozark : the adherence of a series with a certain territory is, after all, an element not to be underestimated and it is logical that residents of a given state are more attracted to a product that sees that state as the setting for events. The same also applies to Chicago PD , which depopulated in Illinois , and of Parks and Recreation in Hawaii.

