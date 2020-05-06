what-will-be-monitored-to-control-coronavirus-in-phase-2

The decree of the Ministry of Health lists indicators and alert thresholds for assessing the risk of a recovery of the epidemic curve. If the data are alarming, the containment measures could return stringent

Shipyards that start again (with unfailing mask-fitted elderly annexes ), traffic as not seen for a couple of months now. Today, May 4, Italy starts again, at least in part. Because if on the one hand the lockdown allowed us to flatten the epidemic curve of the spread of Sars-Cov-2 , on the other hand, his economic (and social) m was devastating. The government, therefore, gradually eases the measures of the emergency phase, even if we are not out of danger and the risk of falling back, doing us much more harm, is lurking. That's why from the Ministry of Health, with the decree of 30, indications and directives for save us from this much-awaited phase 2. Passwords: monitoring , diagnosis and surveillance .

To consolidate the new phase, the trend of virus transmission on the national territory must be carefully monitored. The aim is to collect data to promptly estimate the level of risk and, if necessary, to remodel the measures to contain the epidemic.

The factors to keep an eye on, for which the Ministry has defined risk indicators and thresholds, are the stability of the health system , the monitoring of citizens with obligation quarantine, the tracing of the contacts , the timely execution of swabs. Added to these is the ability to communicate and ensure continuity between primary health care and hospitalization

Monitoring citizens means that health authorities will have to collect data relating to symptomatic cases per month, indicating the symptoms and the date of their appearance, the history of hospitalization and possibly entry into intensive care, the municipality of residence, etc.

As regards the diagnostic assessment , reference is made to percentage of positive swabs per month and to the reporting of the times between the date of beginning of the symptoms and that of diagnosis. The details of the process contat tracing of the positive cases.

The transmission stability of the virus will be monitored through the evaluation of numerous indicators including the number of cases reported to civil protection, the Rt parameter calculated on the basis of the integrated surveillance of the Higher Institute health, the number of new outbreaks.

The number of new cases of infection confirmed by Region is not associated with known transmission chains, the number of accesses to the emergency room with symptoms attributable to Covid – 19, the occupancy rates of ICU beds and of those in patient areas in general Covid-positives will instead be essential to monitor the health system's tightness.

In the event that, based on these data, the estimated risk reaches values ​​beyond the thresholds established in the decree or is in any case considered unmanageable, a containment measures re-evaluation will be made with the return of major restrictions .