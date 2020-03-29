what-will-become-of-the-new-films-at-the-cinema?-america-thinks-about-streaming.-it's-italy?

The pandemic continues and all sectors are affected, including the cinema. Many films initially scheduled for the month of March and April have been postponed to a future date, not to mention the economic contraction of all the cinemas that have been forced to close and will re-open who knows when. Precisely because it is not possible to make predictions and it is necessary to live the present by adhering to a new normal, some American giants are thinking of an alternative distribution of titles involving digital channels and platforms.

NBCUniversal, for example, announces the release of the movie Trolls World Tour on on-demand providers, while Disney surprises everyone by making it available Onward, the new blockbuster that should have arrived in Italy on 16 April, directly on Disney Plus. The date in America is set for April 3, although it is not yet clear whether this will also apply to our country.

Other majors such as Warner Bros and Sony also come forward and join the same initiative. The Gentleman , Guy Richie's new film, is available for download from 24 March, while other films already in theaters such as Bird of Prey, Sonic the Hedgehog and Downhill can be purchased digitally on many platforms at variable prices . The measure is, of course, exceptional : the revolution starts from the so-called home video, given the impossibility of being able to buy DVDs and blu-ray if not through online shipping services, and it could extend to the next releases initially planned for the cinema. The forced stop by coronavirus, after all, besides leading to the postponement of international festivals and reviews such as Cannes, convinced the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Scientes to review the rules of the Golden Globes and Oscars for the next season . In Italy, while the David di Donatello ceremony stops, initially scheduled for April 3 and then moved to May 8 (a date that could still be called into question), we understand how to do it.

The film I wanted to hide , which earned Elio Germano the Silver Bear for best actor at the Berlin Film Festival, for example , was distributed in theaters on the weekend of March 6, gathering about 95% less than the same week in 2019: thinking of a way to make it available on demand, of course for a fee, could be a way like any other to keep the market alive and accept that cinema must reinvent itself in order to survive. The times for the battles between the Seventh Art and Netflix so dear to Thierry Frémaux, director of Cannes, are out of date: why not cooperate to ensure the distribution of the films left outstanding – we also think of Do you live only once in Verdone? Why not take advantage of the technology we have available to allow the public to continue “going” to the cinema, even if they stay at home? Never before does it seem necessary to adapt to the new situation and who knows if the big screen does not reach out to streaming to create an alliance that already smells of history.

