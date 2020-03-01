what-will-we-call-meghan-and-harry-after-the-farewell-to-the-royal-family?

After the farewell to the royal family, which will be made official on April 1st, Harry and Meghan will retain the title of dukes of Sussex. But they don't want to use it . A video in which Markle begs the editor of Vogue Edward Enninful of do not call her Duchess but Meghan was already circulating on Instagram last week. And her husband, as soon as he arrived in Edinburgh to attend a conference on sustainable tourism, made it clear that he wants to be called “just and simply Harry” , without any title in front of the name.

But now Insider yes asks the following question: what surname will Harry and Meghan use ? When Markle became Harry's wife in 2018, she stopped using her maiden name. But unlike many married women she could not take that of her husband, given that the prince does not have a surname . This is how it has always worked for the ancient noble families: more than the surname, to recognize the members of a family territorial names were used , which often still remain: the Duke of Cambridge for William , the Prince of Wales for Carlo , and so on. Based on the baby's birth certificate Archie , Harry's full name is ” His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex “. While the former actress Rachel Meghan Markle after the royal wedding became “Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex”. And the full name of little Archie, who does not boast the title of Royal Highness, is « Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor . “

The surname Mountbatten-Windsor is a novelty introduced by Elizabeth II . Having married the prince Filippo Mountbatten , in 1960 added the husband's surname to that of the family: their descendants therefore bear the surname Mountbatten-Windsor. The surname, however, is not strictly binding. It is a personal choice. During military service, young William and Harry were registered as William and Harry of Wales . Instead princess Anna , sister of Charles, on her wedding certificate (dated 1973) she signed herself as Anna Mountbatten -Windsor . The same that, according to the royal watchers, could also choose Harry and Meghan. It is in fact likely that the two want to have the same surname as their son .

Q if we happen to come across Sussex before their status is definitively clarified, Royal Central claims that we should call them “Sir” and ” Ma'am “. Or, as indicated by the interested parties, “simply” Harry and Meghan.

