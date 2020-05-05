whatsapp,-you-will-soon-be-able-to-use-the-same-account-on-multiple-devices

The latest update arrived just a few days ago: the video calls available up to eight different contacts . It was part of a larger Facebook ad package for its various creatures, including the launch of Rooms, the rooms for private video conferencing. Now the most used chat in the world (every day, Mark Zuckerberg recently announced, over three billion people connect to at least one of the Menlo Park services) is ready to unlock a feature that many were looking forward to: being able to use the same account on multiple devices .

At the moment it is possible only using some unofficial applications which however do not guarantee great fluidity in use . And they are not for everyone. Soon, according to the usual clues discovered by the experts of WABetaInfo in the code of the beta versions of the The app, i.e. those under development, could be simple and intuitive with a multi-device feature. In practice you can jump from one phone to another without having to use another number or transfer the previous one by losing WhatsApp on the first one. In short, on a par with how we use Facebook, Twitter or Instagram on all devices today, simply by logging in and checking the connection on gadgets previously unknown to that profile.

The functionality is not yet available. In fact, this is a solution being tested but that could soon materialize, given the pace with which the messaging app is being enriched with news, especially in recent times. How will it work? Probably it will follow the mechanism of WhatsApp Web or of the applications for laptops: it will be necessary to scan with second device a QR Code, a two-dimensional barcode which will be found in the settings for synchronize the user and be able to use it on the authorized device both via Wi-Fi and with another phone number.

However, we must understand what guarantees for privacy and security will be applied. In fact, one person could be forced by another to have his code scanned, and thus to duplicate all the conversations of the first on another device and keep them under control. In short, it will be necessary to proceed with lead feet, for example by setting automatic disconnections periodic secondary devices associated with the primary account (and telephone number).

READ ALSO

WhatsApp is expanding: video calls now also for eight people

READ ALSO

WhatsApp soon on subscription?