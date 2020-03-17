when-does-covid-19-peak-arrive?-we-still-can't-know

Not only is there a scientifically sensible answer, but above all the question is poorly posed: the models are not used to make predictions on epidemic peaks, but to manage containment strategies. “The slowdown measures will continue for a long time”, explains the epidemiologist Lopalco

(photo: Salvatore Laporta / LightRocket / Getty Images)

“Wednesday 18 “. “No, on the weekend.” “Indeed, between two.” “Or even in mid-April.” “Or even in May” . To read the forecasts on the epidemic peak of the coronaviruses that swarm in the media (journalistic and otherwise) one wonders if a further part of our country has decided to devote itself to the art of foresight. And if after the football pools the time has not come to establish the toto-contagion as well.

Even if for a reporter or the public the idea of ​​setting a climax on the calendar of the epidemic may seem like a great idea, a news with bows, in reality there are contraindications both quantitative and method. Among other things, with the risk of confusing the epidemiologist with an equivalent of the ancient oracles.

But how much does it make sense to use the mathematical models of contagion to predict what will happen in the future? “To make a somewhat risky comparison, we can say that to date epidemiological models work as predictions of the time , or rather well only on the very short periods “, he explained to Wired Pier Luigi Lopalco , epidemiologist of the University of Pisa. “It is impossible to make predictions in three or four days” .

To make any predictive exercise on a longer scale in vain, in fact, are the continuous changes which also occurred in recent weeks within the Italian company. “The models are valid for more or less stable populations and in ideal conditions , while when behaviors change over time what will happen it becomes unpredictable ”, continues Lopalco. Just think of the various decrees that have gradually limited our daily mobility and our social contacts , but also to significant events such as the migration of tens of thousands of people by train from the regions of the north to south. “These are disturbances in normal transmission dynamics “, comments, ” of strong changes that in practice force to review all the progression models of contagion “. And also considering the delay with which these social dynamics are reflected in the data collected – equal to at least one incubation period , i.e. at least 5 to 7 days – in fact we are only beginning to glimpse the possible effects of the restrictive measures.

The qui pro quo on the sense of forecasts

In addition to the fact that several predictions have already proved to be false and that most of those to come will inevitably be wrong , the problem The main aspect of this astrological-like game lies in confusing the meaning of the peak itself. “The predictive models are not used to tell people how many cases there will be in the various days” , explains Lopalco, “but they are useful to those who implement the containment measures to see if they are working or not “. If, for example, with a certain trend we could estimate an increase of 200 cases in a couple of days, then if the numbers turn out to be lower, it means that the strategy to slow down the epidemic is taking place successfully.

Shifting the attention from these scientific aspects towards a challenge to those who shoot it better and get closer, however, it makes little sense and seems rather a way to to show off . “Predicting the peaks costs nothing” , adds Lopalco, “And in addition, those who hit the spot make the figure of the magician , while those who proposed a later date will boast optimism because the epidemic is evolving faster than expected “.

However, given that the epidemic is proceeding with different speeds and trends in the various areas of the country (as well as from state to state), speak of peak or trend unique to national level is another not very useful consideration. “Follow with local and precise data what happens at local level , for example on a regional scale, can allow us to develop truly reliable models “, explains Lopalco. But, for now, it's still too early to give numbers.

The hope is that the peak is far ahead

Anyone who hopes that the peak is now close probably misses some detail on the strategies for containing the epidemic. “A question that is rarely asked is what will happen once it reaches the peak “, adds Lopalco. And that is? “ I believe that the public is not explaining with sufficient clarity that the containment measures have been taken to slow down the epidemic, ie to make sure that the large number of infections that would occur in four weeks in the absence of measures would be spread over a longer period “.

A peak closer in time, in fact, would mean a rapid rise in the daily cases , that is to put the already ultra-solicited health structures under further stress. Vice versa, delaying the peak as much as possible means distributing the cases of infection over a longer period of time, therefore giving more oxygen to the hospital wards and giving time to the country system of get organized better. And finally, it is desirable that the peak falls at different times in the various areas of the country, precisely to have a further dilution over time for hospitalization requests and the need to use intensive care.

The real question is: how long will it last?

We have already repeated this on several occasions: the peak does not represent the end of the health crisis, but simply the entry into a new phase of epidemic management, in which the slowdown will begin of the contagion but the wave of Covid cases – 19 will still be a long way from the conclusion. “The slowdown measures will last very long “, summarizes Lopalco. “How exactly we will be able to see it only as the epidemic progresses, but for now the goal remains to reduce the net reproduction rate until reaching a virus propagation speed that can be compatible with normal public containment measures, i.e. identification of positive cases and their isolation “. Which is in fact what is starting to happen in China, where a (slow and measured) restart was possible only after a drastic drop in the epidemic intensity .

“The key word is patience “, adds Lopalco. “The models are for specialists, and it would be advisable to stop delusion people with predictions that no serious researcher would ever put their signature on “, he says. At the moment, therefore, efforts are still concentrated in collecting data in the most reliable way possible, to to be able to understand exactly when the slowdown will be sufficient and therefore when the system of restrictions can be gradually raised.