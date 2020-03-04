when-lady-diana-on-the-wedding-day-with-carlo-saw-camilla-sitting-in-the-church

Lady Diana, the day of her wedding with Prince Charles (it was the 29 July 1981), “was distracted by the thought of Camilla” . The royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told it in the new CNN documentary, entitled The Windsor, aired in the United States. The Princess of Wales, walking down the aisle of St Paul's Cathedral, immediately saw that Parker-Bowles was present at the ceremony . And «she was shocked» : «From what moment, managed to concentrate only on the image of Camilla ». And it's no wonder. Just before the wedding, Diana had discovered a gift from Camilla to Carlo: a pair of twins engraved with the letters “G” and “F” , initials of “Gladys” and “Fred”, the nicknames that lovers used in intimacy. Which had triggered hysterical scenes.

The marriage, moreover, had been preceded by two declarations of Prince Charles which did not bode well. In private, he confided to a friend that he was doing “the right thing for the country”, that his marriage to Diana was in fact a duty. In public, to the reporters who asked him if the couple was in love, the prince replied: « Yes, whatever it means” in love “. ” Behind the scenes, both Carlo and Diana were thinking about it: he, the day before the wedding, wept at the window of Buckingham Palace. She confessed to her sisters that she no longer wanted to marry , but they said to her: “Nice trouble, it's full of kitchen cloths with your face.” The marriage, from which William and Harry were born, lasted fifteen years. « A crowded wedding », as Diana defined it, referring to the constant presence of Camilla Parker Bowles in her husband's life.

The Prince – who married his long-time love, Camilla, in the second wedding in 2005 – twenty years after Diana's death he admitted for the first time that he had always known that the wedding would not work: « Marrying Diana was a huge error . We met 12 times before the wedding , I was not able to understand if Diana was the woman of my life ». The confession full of regret was collected by the royal correspondent Robert Jobson who in 2018 obtained a biography, Charles At Seventy: Thoughts, Hopes And Dreams . Today Carlo says he is full of regret for what happened between him and Diana. But, as he explained to Jobson, he does not accuse anyone, neither his parents nor the protocol for what he considers an error only his that he tried to remedy with the stormy divorce obtained in 1996: « I don't blame anyone for everything that happened, they were wrong choices. Now I am happy with Camilla “.

READ ALSO

When Lady Diana called Prince Philip “dear dad”

READ ALSO

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan: the last time since Fab Four

READ ALSO

Kate and William, in Ireland in the footsteps of the queen (including beer)