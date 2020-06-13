when-stars-become-disney-characters-(together-with-their-children):-photos

Children, you know, I know pie and core. That's why they can transform us into anything, even in that Disney character that we have never liked so much or in that princess so far away from us. And here Serena Williams , the panther of world tennis, turns into Bella of the Disney fairy tale The beauty and the Beast.

So, together with his little Olimpia , 2 years, she let herself go and wore the yellow formal dress that appears in the final scene and sang, dancing and eating popcorn, the soundtrack of the film.

A moment that the champion has decided to share on social media and that all her fans have loved very much.

During the lockdown the tennis star also played the role of Snow White, showing up in the kitchen just before baking a delicacy and telling with irony, how the lockdown, did not exactly go hand in hand with the diet. Turning her back Serena Williams showed the zipper of her dress that never closes.

The appeal did not miss the princess Anna , protagonist of the Disney cartoon, Frozen . “Princess clothing is required for conversations with Olimpia”, she wrote next to the image, published on social networks, in which she shows herself dressed as Anna.

Williams is not the only star mom to have played the role of a cartoon character to play with her children. Before her he did it too Kim Kardashian West , mother of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. We saw her as the iconic princess Jasmin , protagonist of Aladdin . The sister Khloe Kardashian instead opted for Cruella de The charge gods 101 and was immortalized next to the little True Thomspon in the role of a sweet Dalmatian puppy.

More sober Jessica Alba , who has become the protagonist, in a red jumpsuit and cape, de The Invincibles at his side daughter Honor and husband Cash Warren, film producer with whom the actress had three children.

