when-the-slab-is-a-deepfake

Today, with specific malware, it is possible to edit X-ray images by creating or deleting tumors. It has already happened and will continue to happen in an increasingly digitized healthcare system

What happens if a radiologist is deceived by a hacker , who is managed to modify the diagnostic images ? The other side of the artificial intelligence medal applied to the medical sector .

On a Thursday morning in early spring, a radiologist carefully observes the plates of his 33 patients, looking for traces of lung tumors. However, it is difficult to imagine that the chest X-rays in front of you are not the original ones obtained with X-rays , but the result of an accurate process of photo retouching , however performed perfectly thanks to artificial intelligence.

It is not science fiction. The news, confirmed and detailed in a scientific paper written in first person by an Anglo-Japanese team, of a massive cyber-attack in which the hackers have modified even three-dimensional diagnostic images , managing to deceive the radiologists in 98% of cases. In some plates a tumor had been added, in others instead an existing neoplasm had been completely disappeared. The secret of the success of the attack was to insert the malware in the right place, i.e. in the data transmission system between the diagnostic equipment and the doctor's computer, so that neither the technician nor the radiologist technician could notice that something was going wrong. An automated system based on a neural network did the rest.

Instead of lung cancer, the same system would have made it possible to create phantom fractures , to hide a potential infection , accentuate arthritis or make a heart problem disappear that can be diagnosed from that same image. And if we assume that a team of hackers can devote themselves to deepfake healthcare (a technique that consists of superimposing images with artificial intelligence to create false ones), the objectives can be infinite: from insurance fraud to terrorist attacks , until targeted and premeditated murder .

In January of this year, in the USA, Google Health sector researchers announced that their artificial intelligence can beat, with a percentage of a few points away, a radiologist in the accuracy of breast cancer diagnoses. The criticisms of this result have not been spared, above all because – the radiologists claim – today the real challenge does not lie in identifying the tumor masses, but in defining how insidious they are and at what stage of disease progression they correspond.

Disputes aside, the entry of digital technology into healthcare is something that is already happening abundantly, but we still don't know what impact it will have on our health. The disruption due to artificial intelligence still has uncertain results, and the only sure event is that it will upset the whole architecture of health knowledge.

However, the change is already underway because we have in fact collected a huge amount of health data , but their use is potentially zero due to the difficulties of connecting them between them and process them with appropriate tools. Healthcare facilities are gradually being equipped with specialized systems and resources for data analysis and machine learning but the difficulty of integrating systems, linking results remains high to get something useful out of it. In parallel, the very concept of disease, as well as the range of pathologies and treatments, is becoming much more complex and articulated and with the population getting older the picture is further complicated.

What are the impacts of these transformations on the professional sector of healthcare professionals? The meeting between artificial intelligence, genomics and clinical practice generates the request for new professional figures , with personnel specialized in assessing whether the content of the big data collected whether clinically relevant or not. Furthermore, data processing opens new scenarios on the bioethical and legal level, above all because there is a regulatory vacuum on these issues.

Leaving aside forecasts on technological developments for a moment, we must consider the role of health regulations where everything is regulated by stringent certifications and procedures and it is also on these more formal aspects that the game is played . Already in the next two or three years we will feel more and more pressing the need to have more specialized and trained clinical figures and researchers in the technological field.