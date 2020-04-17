when-we-return-to-travel-we-will-be-forced-to-discover-what-we-have-around,-finally

Most likely, among other things, when we have passed the critical phase of the Covid emergency – 19, that is when we have to reorganize to return responsibly to life, our way of traveling will change . In all likelihood, at least at an early stage, we will have to recalculate our itineraries, resize our horizons and put aside the idea of ​​making great journeys across the border. It is something that is said, although it has not yet been made official by anyone since it is not known exactly when and how we will be free to return to move around the world, but it is also something that can be easily imagined.

When we leave, we will leave cautiously, and it is very difficult to believe that we will return to embark as if nothing was on the first low-cost plane available to reach the exotic destination or the foreign city that we have not yet visited. Maybe we can't go too far, maybe we won't feel like it, maybe both things . At least for now, for several reasons, the idea of ​​going far seems to be dismissed. Thinking about the next holidays, the first upcoming leisure trips, it is plausible to believe that they will have to take place inside and not outside national borders. And I'll tell you, it's not that bad.

Ever since the planes arrive everywhere, since the distances have been reduced, since the world has opened wide and the horizons that have been reached have multiplied, a sort of “myth of the journey 'abroad' , as if in a certain sense there was a correlation between the distance from home and the value of experience. It has been said that the journey and not the destination counted, even in the songs and descriptions below the photos, but in the end the choice of destination became absolutely central.

The foreign destination, and external, has become the destination par excellence , because if you do not go out it is not worth it, you do not make the so-called “journey of life”, one of those things that a good son of globalization must necessarily do to affirm his status as a citizen of the world. But the problem obviously does not lie in the fading of the boundaries, in the curiosity to look outside and in planning trips and experiences abroad in itself, also because from these aspects precious opportunities arise, there is no doubt.

The problem lies in the fact that there has been a strong imbalance of glances, which have all turned elsewhere, losing sight of, and often discrediting, what we have here instead. We have automatically started to associate the concept of “outside” with the concept of “discovery”, and therefore, in parallel, we have convinced ourselves that everything there is to see and discover is always far away from us, in that famous “Foreign” that fascinates us greatly. It has been said that Italy was the most beautiful country in the world, but in the end it almost seems that you should be ashamed if you preferred to have a holiday in Umbria instead of some incredible destination exotic or foreign tip city where, for sure, “everything works better than Italy”.

As for finding ourselves suddenly imprisoned at home, which perhaps served us to dwell on the value of certain aspects of our life that until a little more than a month ago we took widely for granted, perhaps the same could happen with travel . Maybe we will be forced to discover, or rediscover, what we have around, what is here . Our villages, our cities of origin, our regions, our country, which I do not know if it is the most beautiful in the world, I refer the verdict to the subjectivity of each one, but it is certainly one of the most dense countries of wonders, rich of extraordinary inconsistencies, an absurd mosaic made up of different tiles, each of which is a work of art in its own right. In short, a country capable of taking you far along a few kilometers, which asks loudly to be explored by those who live it, and not only by those who visit it. Maybe this time we will be forced to listen to him. Finally.