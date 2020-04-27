when-will-we-see-baby-archie-again?-finally-there-is-a-date

The last photo of baby Archie dates back to last 31 December , when or Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wish everyone a good 2020 have shared a video via social with their most beautiful moments of 2019, including an unedited image of the eldest son in his father's lap. Since then, no other shots have arrived of the boy. Neither from Canada , where the parents moved after the farewell to the royal family, nor from Los Angels, where they moved last March . On the other hand, as their legal battle against the British tabloid press also shows, the Sussex have always defended their privacy with their teeth . Let alone that of the son.

But the day when we will see the baby seems close. Archie will be one year old on May 6 . And according to the British edition of Hola! Sussex, for his birthday, intend share on social – making an exception to their desire for privacy – a new photo of the baby . For royal addicts, this would be a tempting and very rare opportunity. So far they have been able to see Archie only five times : when he was officially presented to the media a few days after his birth, when he was baptized at two months , when last September he accompanied his parents to South Africa . And then in the Christmas card of Sussex and in the tender New Year's image in the arms of dad Harry, c appeal with pom poms and a hint of smile.



