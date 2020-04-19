where-do-i-put-the-kids-this-summer?

We still don't know exactly when the school will start again , but the Ministry of Education seems increasingly oriented towards postponing the return to school in September. Consequently, they risk skipping summer camps as well . And with the grandparents still relegated to the bench as a precaution, the parents are preparing to face a torrid summer like never before, from all points of view. Especially if you can't even go on vacation because of the epidemic. The Minister for the Family Elena Bonetti tries to extend a hand to mom and dad and pushes to reopen at least parks , even at the cost of quoting the entrances. A hypothesis, however, that for now makes the mouth of the experts of the Higher Institute of Health turn up their mouth, talking about possible boomerangs. How do you get out of it?

Summer centers towards restyling

The password is reorganization . Speakers, summer camps, scouts and the like are at the bottom of the list of activities that can be safely reopened. The Ministry of the Family has therefore announced that with the start of phase two millions 30 will be fielded through calls to support summer centers for the planning of initiatives in line with current safety standards. It will focus on different game modes and organization in small groups. Nor is it excluded that young guests will be provided with protective devices, i.e. gloves and masks. But it will also be necessary to hire more staff, in order to guarantee a high level of surveillance and compliance with the anti-contagion rules . The notices, as reported so far, will start by the end of May. Associations could also be given the opportunity to use school yards, bathing establishments and mountain facilities. Experts are advised to involve teachers in order to gradually re-establish that direct contact that was lost in this emergency phase.

The proposals

In Milan Beppe Sala thinks of a sort of summer school : «I am not talking about school but about a way to help to families in the care of their children in the summer months. The technical offices and the competent department study a plan “. The idea was launched in a video for citizens that the mayor posted on his social pages. The Municipality of Turin focuses on slides and swings and assesses the strengthening of the playgrounds in view of the summer. In sports areas, a shifting system could then be chosen so that children can throw a ball while remaining distant from each other, hypotheses which, for example, do not mind the Lazio Guarantor of childhood and adolescence Jacopo Marzetti. The mayor of Bologna, Virginio Merola, proposed to help families with nearby municipal colonies, on the Apennines or on the Riviera.

READ ALSO

Exasperated parents write to Azzolina: «Gradual reopenings, and a plan immediately»

READ ALSO

School, the possible plan: all promoted and nothing written in high school

READ ALSO

School Phase 2, Azzolina: «Reopening in May too dangerous»