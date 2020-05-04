which-fabrics-are-most-effective-for-making-masks?

A layer of cotton plus two of chiffon or silk: this could be the winning recipe for alternative and equally effective masks, which can replace the traditional ones if they are scarce. Some materials studied by scientists

If at the beginning of the Covid epidemic – 19 there has been much discussion about the opportunity to use masks , Today more than ever these personal protective devices appear useful and necessary for everyone, both to carry out essential activities (shopping, work and other outings for reasons of necessity) and to meet loved ones, always keeping distance . There are different types of masks and the common ones surgical are fine. In the event of any temporary unavailability, also in the future, of these or other masks, such as materials and with which fabrics could they be more suitable to make a valid model ?

Today, an American research team responds, revealing that a combination of layers of cotton and chiffon or cotton and silk or again cotton and flannel may be able to filter viral particles as well as masks Ffp2 or Ffp3 and therefore protect from the new coronavirus . Researchers from the Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois and the University of Chicago published the results of the study, yet to be confirmed, on Acs Nano , the magazine of the American Chemical Society .

I study

Scientists have tried to understand which fabric and which Textile structure does not allow tiny droplets to pass which evaporate in the form of an aerosol, potentially containing the new coronavirus . The Sars-Cov-2 could have dimensions ranging from 50 ai 200 nanometers (millionths of a millimeter) and to include the entire range of dimensions , together with larger agglomerations of viruses, scientists studied an aerosol with particles from 10 nanometers ai 6 micrometers . The experiment was far from elementary and the equipment, its positioning and the sample studied extensively. A fan blew the aerosol with the speed and concentration of particles equal to that observed when breathing through different fabrics.

Masks, the results

After repeated investigations, the authors showed that if a single layer of material , such as cotton or silk or chiffon, is not very efficient in blocking the aerosol, on the contrary a combination of these materials and the presence of multiple layers could be very effective . The best material for a mask is a thin sheet of cotton combined with two layers of chiffon, especially of polyester-spandex chiffon, a smooth material used in some evening dresses. These materials in this combination may be able to block the 80% of the particles less than 300 nanometers (like an Ffp1) and until 99% of the viral particles of more than 300 nanometers, reaching (if correctly worn) the performance of a N mask 95 or Ffp3, the most filtering. And the result is similar if you replace the chiffon with the silk or also with the flannel or if you are using a material composed of a layer of cotton however padded with polyester .

The idea is that the cotton (the most outside) works as a mechanical barrier , a bit like a wall that prevents droplets from reaching a certain place , and this applies to both incoming and outgoing ones. While the chiffon or the silk – the innermost layer – function as an electrostatic barrier that blocks what still may have escaped the first hurdle. The researchers conclude that these materials, whose thicknesses and concentrations are indicated in detail within their publication, “could represent significant protection against the diffusion of aerosol-sized particles “. In short, even if for now the do it yourself is from avoid , also because we are talking about fabrics with a precise thickness and number of layers, a first indication arrives on how widely available materials can be useful for creating the masks. Next steps may concern understanding how repeated washing can affect their performance.

From graphene to nanofibers

But it is not the first time that the science of materials deals with masks and how to make very high-performance models. In these days, always in the magazine Acs Nano , for example a study appears on how make the masks reusable in a simple way – not the fabric ones. The researchers, from the University Hospital of Hong Kong, had the idea of ​​using an external structure with a few layers of graphene , deposited on the template. Thus, thanks to the properties of graphene and after exposure to sunlight, it reaches a temperature that can self-sterilize and can be used again.

A team from the Kaist institute in South Korea also thinks about recyclable masks, which reports on the institute's page. Scientists say they have developed a mask with a particular nanometer-scale structure, with nanofibers that could keep it efficient and filtering even after it has been in contact with water and has been disinfected with ethanol and wet several times – while for traditional ones this is not possible. Still, these are only prototypes and hypotheses, however research is being undertaken to find new tools to protect us better and better, especially if – as happened some time ago and still in the poorest countries – there is a lack of personal protective equipment.