white-hair,-the-7-main-reasons-for-their-appearance

For many stars, being seen naturally does not just mean depriving yourself of makeup ( as many are doing right now ), but also having made peace even with the arrival of white hair. Among these there is Katie Holmes who, guest at the New York presentation of the Solar Dream collection Man / Woman SS 20 of Fendi, she appeared with a noticeable regrowth without getting too many problems. Before her, Gwyneth Paltrow on the red carpet of the 77 th Golden Globe edition had broken the hair-taboo by showing itself with several silver threads mixed in the golden hair.

Unforgettable, then, the “white-free” approach that he had adopted a year ago Meghan Markle during the period of pregnancy: “Motherhood is one of the stressful events that put a strain on our hair and accelerate the appearance of whites,” he explains Valentina Della Valle, Dermatologist and Trichologist at GB Mangioni Hospital in Lecco. With his help we have defined what are the main causes of their appearance.

1- ETHNIA

«Graying is a physiological process of aging of the whole population and the onset varies according to ethnicity: is defined as premature when it arises before the 20 years between westerners, before 25 in Asians and before 30 in Africans . It must also be said that there are also differences in sex. As for gray hair in men, they usually appear in the area of ​​the temples and then spread, while in women from the beginning graying is widespread throughout the scalp “.

2- OXIDATIVE STRESS

“The aging of our organism is associated with the production of oxidative stress and therefore with the formation of various substances including the so-called free radicals (ROS), which are among other things capable of inhibiting the action of an enzyme that processes the natural pigment of our hair, melanin, in melanocytes and lengthens the state of hair anagen, which makes melanocytes even less active “.

3- GENETICS

“To date, the etiology of graying is not fully known. We know that it mainly depends on genetic factors with the interaction of various environmental factors: metabolic, psychological, nutritional and pathological. In fact, in the follicular bulb there is a limited number of melanocytes (the cells that produce the color) determined genetically. When the number runs out the melanocytes are no longer well functioning , hair color is no longer produced “.

4- MATERNITY

« As for pregnancy, I refer to both the period of gestation and during and after, therefore also in breastfeeding . The reasons are to be found both in the frequent deficiencies of iron and copper, and in the associated generic stress (production of free radicals) and in the hormonal change that precisely reduces the activity of melanocytes in the production of the pigment. Basically this is a transitory phase so the hair can sometimes regain the color “.

5- THE RAYS OF THE SUN

“As far as the sun is concerned, it is true that supplements and sun protection applied to the hair can reduce this graying process.”

6- FOOD DEFICIENCIES

«Among the lifestyle habits there are also some food deficiencies that can favor the graying process of the hair. Some nutritional deficiencies, especially protein (kwashiorkor – protein deficiency – or malabsorption from celiac disease or other causes), or serious iron or copper deficiencies “.

7- DRUGS AND PATHOLOGIES

“Other causes may be the administration of certain drugs (chloroquine, butyrrophenone, phenylthiourea, some biological drugs such as imatinib and anti-IFN-alpha) or some pathologies such as HIV, cystic fibrosis, Hodgkin's lymphoma”.

