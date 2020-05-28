white-jeans,-the-eternal-passepartout-of-summer

Can you imagine something more flexible and evergreen than a pair of blue jeans ? Incredibly yes: a pair of white jeans !

Skinny or wide leg , mum fit or cropped : no matter what the model is, what matters is that you cannot even imagine the official start of the summer season without a new pair of immaculate denim trousers.

To be combined with practically everything, without any limit, starting with a very free potential to match any color.

One only the fabric and one only the color, while various are the wearability and – inevitably – the prices.

Here are the most beautiful white jeans of the moment , in our gallery . For all budgets and for all tastes.

