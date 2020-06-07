who-are-the-loudspeakers-and-what-role-did-they-play-in-the-pandemic?

We speak more and more often of “superspreader”, or superuntori, asymptomatic subjects who without knowing it transport and spread the virus. Here's who they are, and what role they play in the spread of Covid – 19

(photo: Getty Images)

In his Spillover , published in unsuspected times, David Quammen tells the story of a wholesaler of fish products, who at the end of January 2003, returning from a trip to Zhongshan, he was hospitalized in a Canton hospital, from where a series of chain infections started which would soon have gone around the world. “The merchant” , writes Quammen, “Was called Zhou Zuofeng and has the honor of being considered the first super-infector of the epidemic of Sars . These patients, for some reason, manage to infect many more people than the average: a much greater number of R 0 , the important parameter introduced by George MacDonald which represents the number of secondary infections caused by a primary infected at the beginning of an epidemic “ – and which we have all learned by now difficult months of living with Covid – 19 . A phenomenon, that of super loudspeakers – or, to put it in English, superspreader – that we would do well to take into consideration even in this period, if we really want to keep the pandemic under control and prevent the outbreak and proliferation of new outbreaks.

In fact, already in 2005 a group of scientists from the Department of Environmental Science, Policy and Management at the University of California and other research institutions had dealt with the matter. In an article published on Nature ( Superspreading and the effect of individual variation on disease emergence ), the researchers pointed out that the presence of one or more super loudspeakers was a fundamental factor in characterizing the spread of an epidemic, the practical consequences of which could escape the mathematical models: “Estimates of R 0 inside of a population, sometimes “, they wrote, ” do not account for the considerable variations in infectivity as an individual as an individual, as has been clearly seen with the emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) worldwide; in that case there were numerous superinfectious events in which some individuals caused an unusually high number of cases secondary “. The problem, which does not apply only to the Sars case of 2003 but also to Covid – 19, is that still not it is clear who has the requirements to become a superspreader, nor how and why you become one. All aggravated by the question of paucisymptomatic and of asymptomatic : if a subject is simultaneously asymptomatic and super diffuser, in all likelihood it will escape the meshes of the controls and will continue to go around and spread the disease, completely unknowingly.

For Covid – 19 we are not in the field of hypotheses: it has already happened. As the Bbc , the 19 Last January several people gathered in a church in Singapore , without know that they were making a crucial contribution to the spread of Sars-Cov-2. “It was a Sunday and, as usual, one of the celebrations was held in Mandarin. Among the members of the congregation, on the ground floor of the building, there was a couple of people, both 56 enni, arrived that morning from China. When they took their seats, they looked perfectly healthy: there was no reason to think they were carriers of the virus. At that moment, the characteristic of Covid – 19 believed to be more distinctive was persistent cough, and was thought to be the most likely mode of transmission. Having no symptoms of the disease seemed to mean not having a chance to spread it. The couple left as soon as the celebration ended. But immediately afterwards things got bad, in an unclear way. His wife fell ill on 22 January, her husband two days later. Since they had arrived from Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, this did not surprise anyone ”. In what sense “things went wrong” it is easy to say: the analyzes carried out later showed that during the ceremony, the couple had infected at least two other people, who in turn would have passed the virus, always without experiencing any symptoms, to other subjects during other highly attended religious rites – the now famous case of the Grace Assembly of God .

The fish merchant and the Chinese couple are superspreader . Subjects who, due to a fortuitous set of circumstances, spread a pathogen far beyond the threshold defined by R 0 . She was also a superspreader Mary Mallon , also known by the nickname Tyhpoid Mary , an Irish cook who lived at the beginning of the last century, the first person in the United States identified as a healthy carrier of Salmonella enterica , which with its work came to infect over fifty people (in some cases even in bad faith: even after having learned that she was a healthy carrier, changed her name and continued to work undisturbed until the authorities put her in forced quarantine, which lasted from 1915 in the year of his death, in 1938). The problem, to return to current affairs, is that at the moment there is no method to recognize the super speakers from those who, however, do not spread the virus. To try to estimate the dynamics of super diffusion, epidemiologists have introduced another parameter, to be added to R 0 , the so-called dispersion index k , which measures how much a particular disease tends to “group” : the higher the k, the more the diffusion is “uniform” , in the sense that it tends to expand in the same way in the population; the lower k, on the contrary, the more diffusion occurs for small groups of people. The factor, in short, helps to understand how the superspreader are decisive in the spread of a given disease. The authors of the aforementioned paper of Nature of 2005 evaluated for Sars a value of k equal to 0, 16. For Mers, the epidemic of 2012, a k value of about 0 was estimated, 25. Unlike the case of the Spanish influence of 1918, for which k would be about equal to 1, which indicates that for that disease the contribution of the super diffusers is not so significant.

How much, then, is the dispersion factor for Covid – 19 ? Unsurprisingly, we still don't know for sure. A study conducted last January by Julien Riou and Christian Althaus , two experts from the University of Bern who simulated the spread of the disease in China with different combinations of R 0 ek, comparing the results with the real data, led to the conclusion that the dispersion factor is higher than that of Sars and Mers, which would lead us to think that the contribution of the superspreader is less significant. But a later work, still not subjected to peer review, Adam Kucharski and colleagues, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine , estimated a k value of 0.1, in which “probably the 10% of cases lead to 80% of the infections “.