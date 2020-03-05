who-defends-the-privacy-of-harry-and-meghan?-neighbors-(canadians)

One of the reasons that pushed Harry and Meghan to say goodbye to the British royal family is the search for privacy . And their new neighbors, as reported by the Telegraph , they are doing everything to help them hit the target. The inhabitants of North Saanich , the area of ​​Vancouver where Mille Fleurs is located , the Sussex ten million dollar villa, have in fact planned a series of anti-paparazzi strategies (and anti-hangers in general). For example, they intend to increase the vegetation of the area: they will plant many oleanders to create a barrier around the Sussex home to protect them from flash and prying eyes. And they asked road signs that limit traffic to residents only on the streets near Villa Mille Fleurs.



Not only. The clubs frequented by Sussex, for example Deep Cove Market, the bar where Harry usually eats sandwiches , have declared themselves “paparazzi-free” . And those who work there will keep them away. The residents even created a Facebook group that reports the presence – and location – of photographers and journalists . And when they meet them they enjoy making fun of them. For example, an eighty-three year old, when asked if he had ever seen Archie he replied: «Who? Ah yes, Archie… He kept us awake all night with his screams . “

Harry and Meghan know that the inhabitants of North Saanich are doing everything to protect their privacy. And they are grateful to him. The conductor of a water taxi, Miles Arsenault, refused to upload a group of Japanese who wanted to photograph the Sussex home . When she found out, Meghan called the man in person. “It was sweet and sincere” , the taxi driver told Telegraph . For weeks the cost for the protection of Sussex became the main topic on British and Canadian tabloids. And it is still unknown who will bear the expense – estimated around 20 million pounds per year – when the two, on April 1st, will officially say goodbye to the royal family . But one thing is certain: to live a peaceful life, protected from flashes and curious, Harry and Meghan will always be able to count on the protection – free of charge – of their new neighbors.

