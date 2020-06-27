who-is-dalton-gomez,-ariana-grande's-new-boyfriend-(real-estate-agent)

The first rumors about the couple came in February. Back then, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were seen kissing in a Los Angeles restaurant . Who the boy was, however, from which world he came, has not been said. Dalton Gomez , former dancer now employed as real estate agent, did not have a face well known enough to breach the golden world of gossip. Thus, the gossip about the singer's new love has waned. But the truce did not last long.

In March, in the midst of the health emergency, some anonymous sources revealed to the press the existence of a sudden coexistence between the pop star and Dalton Gomez.

The Coronavirus would have pushed the two to an important step, managed so well as to have become definitive. Ariana Grande, whom love with the real estate agent made official only yesterday, with a selfie published on her birthday , would have decided to buy a new house, bigger and more beautiful, to be used as a nest for the newly born couple.

Thanks to her boyfriend's experience, she would have bought a huge mansion on the hills of Los Angeles, in the neighborhood adjacent to Bird Street. Twenty-five million dollars, he would have had to pay her, if only Dalton Gomez hadn't managed to get her to close the deal in half what was required. The boy, who also counts Miley Cyrus among his friends, belongs to the Aaron Kirkman Group , Californian company which, operating in the luxury property market, specializes in high profile agreements with well-known customers.

Born and raised in Southern California, he would make his way through the business by selling multi-million dollar properties. And thus gaining the opportunity to get to know – and then conquer – Ariana Grande, who first showed it in the single Stuck with u , created together with Justin Bieber in the months of the pandemic.

