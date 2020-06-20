who-is-gattuso,-the-beautiful-face-of-post-pandemic-football

The Italian football that has just come out of the lockdown has given Rino Gattuso's Napoli his first trophy, the Italian Cup. There is something symbolic in the fact that it is precisely the popular “Ringhio” that takes the first illuminated scene in the post-pandemic, that it is he – with his story, his transversality (he is appreciated by all the football hemicycle), the trace of a very strong pain (a few days ago he lost his sister) – to be the man of the moment. A man who also takes on the responsibilities of all the supporters, those of Napoli and others; a man whose loyalty is recognized without pretense . And it was nice to note that even on social networks – usually slippery and where the poison is free – only praise has arrived in Gattuso.

Nothing had won, the good Ringhio. Nothing until the other evening, when in the empty Olimpico and colored by absurd pixels, he harnessed the fantasy of Cristiano Ronaldo and has dismantled Juventus, in a final that will remain in history not only for its conclusion (on penalties) but above all for its development, for that strenuous march towards the 90 °, as if everyone – footballers on the pitch and spectators on the couch – could not wait to close the practice without damage. At 42 years Gattuso took his revenge, after a long run as a coach, which began in the football world, between Pisa and Greece, between Serie B and C, and continued not without effort even when he returned home to his AC Milan home, the team to which he has practically tied his entire football career.

We all have a distorted perspective on «Ringhio», to be fooled by the «phisique du role», the «bread with bread and wine with wine», the hard air, the grit as an existential figure as when – from median – made tackle the tool of his trade. And instead – in what they already call “Rino Revolution” in Naples – they are proving to be a prepared, credible coach and – here he is the qualitative leap – finally winning. He was not afraid – Gattuso – of fishing in the past, in the old dear Italian football, in the famous «catenaccio», to transform a Napoli undoubtedly weaker than the opponents encountered between the semi-final and the final of the Italian Cup (Inter and Juventus) in a solid and aggressive team, but also capable of managing the various phases of the game.

He won, remaining himself. Humility has always been the pedestal of his career. After the first triumphs as a footballer with Milan he said: “Rivera remains the Mona Lisa of football, but I am only a bad copy of the Mona Lisa, of those that the Vumprà sells on the beach”. It is even right for him to win the first trophy of the «Calcio al tempo del Coronavirus», in these days suspended and uncertain, he with his fighting spirit, the strength of whom he does not give up, the tenacity of those who know he will have to work hard, because no effort and no dream are ever wasted. He always said of himself: “I am what people see: without filters or masks”. Rino Gattuso, a one-of-a-kind man who signed an (important) piece in the history of Naples.