who-is-jacq,-the-painter-who-portrays-the-faces-of-ordinary-people,-“erasing”-the-features

«Always fascinated by the world of art, in 2012, for pleasure I enrolled in a painting course: unconsciously, while I was trying to realize the my first painting, I found myself sketching my self-portrait »: thus Jacq , a young painter from Prato, with no academic studies behind him, recounts his first close encounter with a canvas, a brush and a color palette. The result was, in fact, a particular painting, without features, which he absently placed in the attic. Meanwhile, he graduated and embarked on a career away from painting, but, after about three years, he found himself painting another portrait, then another, always with the same characteristics.

«At that moment, I understood that the electrocution was about to cause a sudden change in my life: those particular faces did not deserve to become dusty memorabilia but represented small pieces of the puzzle of my new project», adds Jacq recalling how, in September 2016, he started the project “ The faces of Prato “, which soon became” The faces of Jacq “to cross the Tuscan borders.

Subtraction is the password of Jacq who, first of all, chose an artistic name to remain anonymous and let the identity of his works speak. Oil paintings, in fact, without nose, eyes and, sometimes, mouth, but full of expressiveness: they are the faces that catch his attention, while he wanders the streets and the premises of his city, and decides to depict them on canvas.

Always fascinated by the lines in general, by the posture and gestures of people, Jacq focuses on details such as the color of the hair, the cut of the eyebrows, the shape of the mouth or beard, giving importance to the essence of the subjects he chooses “belly”: sometimes he happens to see a person and immediately wants to portray him, other times, however, he has to meet him several times before the inspiration starts.

«The important thing for me is to convey the concept of essential synthesis through a simple and direct art, which allows me to paint stories full of emotions» he continues, dwelling on that time in which he painted five sisters and, when he published their portrait on social media, he discovered that, thanks to that painting, he had weakened the distance of one of the sisters who had moved abroad.

After the intimate moment of the painting, in fact, Jacq shares the paintings on Instagram without revealing the identity of the subjects. He never warns them, nor asks them for permission: often, he is contacted by several people who recognize themselves in the same face.

« Through my portraits it is as if I swoop into people's everyday lives, brushing their soul : those who recognize themselves get involved, share the work, I contact to thank me, thus creating a link between the painter and the portrait subject »explains the young man, who also portrayed the rapper Myss Keta to celebrate the path that unites them, between anonymity and social activities.

The echo of the Prato painter's project, which has transformed a passion into a real work, is spreading all over the world: of his oil paintings there are hundreds of reproductions in stickers, with the hashtag # InViaggioConJacq .

The stickers are a means of dissemination, a sort of branding action: he started attacking them on the street, in the premises of Prato and in all the cities he visited abroad to intrigue people.

Jacq thus involves his followers who have also become ambassadors, who bring a piece of his art on their travels, leaving the stickers in various states, including Thailand, Japan, Africa, Brazil, America.

“The stickers best represent my goal of disturbing the social order. There is a subversive component in my work, everything revolves around the desire to intrigue through unconventional acts », he says, revealing that also for the use of stickers he has decided to do not reveal his identity.

Jacq, with his faces, also crossed the doors of important art buildings: in 2017, his work Twins has arrived in the premises of the Venice Biennale, precisely in the Kanz Space; last year, instead, he exhibited at Paratissima Art Fair in Bologna and, subsequently, La Jacqonda at the “Indelebile” art collective, dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci, at ECCO-Espacio de Cultura Contemporanea de Cadiz.

The gaze is also directed to charity: Jacq, in fact, donated a painting to the Civic Art Museum of Montecatini , inserted in a prestigious collection, between Miro, Banksy and Henry Moore. And to the promotion of important issues such as environmental sustainability: raised in Prato, a city historically linked to the textile world, he painted La Portughesa, a face with hair, mouth, eyebrows and background made with regenerated wool rags, to pay homage to his land by doing reflect and excite. This objective has also recently been pursued with the portrait of an African woman named United States, a cry of denunciation against racism and the killing of George Floyd, which encourages social cohesion.

The creativity of the young Jacq did not stop even during the quarantine: he started a collaboration with Gianluca Ventrice , content creator and his follower, from which he was born the project “ Beyond the faces “. «We presented a series of paintings to my followers asking them what they saw us, beyond the faces. From there arose the intuition to animate the paintings according to everyone's visions », says Jacq, while the horses of a carousel snatch a nostalgic smile on the faces that portray a family, declaring itself proud to create synergy with its public by breaking down every barrier , simply with his art.

