who-is-jr,-the-artist-behind-the-new-cover-of-vanity-fair

The Creation of Adam , the white edges to be cut out and the strips to be glued. Jean René, aka JR, one of the most famous photographers and street artists in the world, is not a professional accustomed to neglecting details: everything must respect a vision, as if he was composing a puzzle and was busy chamfering the tiles to make them fit together perfectly. In a hidden courtyard of a Paris shrouded in silence and darkness, JR works on the cover of Vanity Fair Italia on newsstands from Wednesday 6 May with love and dedication .

to sign the cover of our newspaper in a new, unedited, surprising way.

At work in his laboratory in Paris, with the parquet flooring and the wide and airy windows, JR underlines the importance of staying positive in such a delicate moment in our history: «We must reinventing ourselves, we must immediately think about how we can change the way we walk, to elaborate, to connect. For this reason I hope the cover is inspirational. In an era like the modern one in which we are hyper-connected, it is interesting to rediscover it, at least for this period of time, “he explains with teardrop glasses and black hat on his head. The idea of ​​involving him in the project comes from the director of Vanity Fair Italia Simone Marchetti , who contacts JR asking him to put his creative flair for our newspaper. The artist mulls us over and, at 2 and 30 in the morning, send a Whatsapp to the director telling him that he has found the right idea and can't wait to work on it. After all, JR has always been an anxious man to reinvent himself, to start over and find his own dimension. Class 1983, Jean René began his career as a graffiti artist with the hope of changing the world and leaving a sign in public space and in society.

He begins to put graffiti on the roofs and on the subway cars, only to broaden his vision and explore wider and more airy spaces: a 17 years begins to apply photocopies of the photographs he takes with his friends on the street, as if the sidewalk became a large open-air art gallery and, above all, accessible to all. His travels in Europe question him on the use of external walls, on the vertical limits of the walls and facades that make up a city to be able to tell its deepest soul, capturing its most intimate and little nuances discounted. Between 2004 and 2006 creates Portraits of a Generation , portraits of young Parisians that he exhibits in large format and that JR decides to put on buildings. “In the street we reach people who never go to museums,” he says, having clear his ultimate goal: to make accessible something that until recently was exclusive, for the use and consumption of a few. The vision, however, is too large to be contained in his city and so, in 2007, Jean goes further: in 2007 publishes giant photos of Israelis and Palestinians face to face on both sides of the separation barrier, an invitation to put by part the differences and focus on the similarities.

In 2008 he undertakes the international tour Women Are Heroes , a project which underlines the dignity of women who, during conflicts and wars, are among the most fragile and affected victims. In 2010 he wins the TED award which allows him to create Inside Out Project , a global artistic initiative that allows thousands of people around the world to speak to their communities through portraits glued on the walls of public spaces and that offers JR the opportunity to fly for the first time to the United States and bring his work in New York, where he opens a studio and opens a dialogue with members of the Native American tribe of North Dakota. Still in the Big Apple, two years later he promoted Inside Out in Times Square , which challenged advertising with a huge work of art made up of thousands of portraits of locals and tourists . The rest is all downhill: from the collaboration with the New York City Ballet, which allows him to exhibit his works in the Lincoln Center theater, to the mammoth installation at the Pantheon in Paris with 4. 000 faces of ordinary people ; from the work that tributes the phenomenon of immigration to Ellis Island, to Ellis, his first short film starring Robert De Niro who tells the forgotten story of the immigrants who built America. In 2016 he makes the famous glass pyramid of the Louvre museum disappear through a surprising anamorphosis, an extraordinary 3D optical illusion, while the same year he also works at Giants in Rio de Janeiro during the Olympics of 2016, creating gigantic sculptural installations on a city scale depicting competing athletes, supported by scaffolding.

His latest projects include a museum exhibition dedicated to children at the Center Pompidou, a permanent collaboration with Brazilian artists Os Gemeos at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, in a space used to store pianos stolen during the Second World War, a gigantic installation at the US-Mexico border fence and a film with Agnès Varda, co-directed with the icon Nouvelle Vague, which leads him to travel all over France to meet people and discuss their visions. The film, which is called Visages Villages, obtains the Oscar nomination for best in 2018 documentary. Once on Twitter he writes: «Images, like life, are ephemeral. Once glued, the work of art lives alone. The sun dries the light glue and at each step people tear off pieces of fragile paper. The process is based on the participation of volunteers, visitors and souvenir hunters “. An idea, that of the work that becomes citizens and the public, at the base also of the cover of Vanity Fair Italia , an invitation to go on keeping the memory of who we are and cultivating an optimistic hope for what we will be.

