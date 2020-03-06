who-is-marta-fascina,-the-(alleged)-new-girlfriend-of-silvio-berlusconi-after-francesca-pascale

The official press release, with which the break between Silvio Berlusconi and Francesca Pascale was made official, arrived on Thursday, the day after the scoop that led to the traces of a new woman. Marta Antonia Fascina , elected to the Chamber of Deputies in 2018, was photographed in Switzerland, at the Grand Resort in Bad Ragaz, in the company of the former prime minister.

«It seems appropriate to reconfirm that a relationship of affection and true and deep friendship continues to exist between the President Silvio Berlusconi and the lady Francesca Pascale, but that there is no they have no sentimental or couple relationship “, read the statement, which, while sanctioning the end of the love born in 2012, did not add anything to the gossip allegations.

Marta Fascina and Silvio Berlusconi could be a couple, but the Cav staff has not commented on it. Marta Fascina has remained a mystery.

Born in Melito di Porto Salvo, in the province of Reggio Calabria, on 9 January 1990 , the Fascina grew up in Portici, the same Neapolitan town where the pope girl, Noemi Letizia, grew up. After graduating in Literature and Philosophy at Sapienza University in Rome, she would move to Milan to work as a press officer in the Milan communication office. It would be said, Adriano Galliani to have made them “forerunners” in the Berlusconi universe. In 2018 she was elected in the Campania region 1. From June of the same year she was also secretary of the IV Defense Commission of the Chamber. And in the last year he has signed several articles for Il Giornale .

His Instagram profile (just over 2,000 followers) is a succession of party or Milan images.

