who-is-tha-supreme,-who-conquered-italian-rap-from-fiumicino

We imagine them inside their little room, perhaps locked. They sleep little, get up secretly in the middle of the night when the parents cannot hear them. They have little time. Here they are in front of the computer, surrounded by everything needed to produce bases and texts. Who knows how many kids do the same thing every day, many nights. Many for pastime, many others because they really believe in it. «One in a thousand makes it», sang a well-known Bolognese singer, even if the number is now definitely to be updated in size.

Among these “one” from his bedroom in Fiumicino emerged the young Davide Mattei, aka Tha Supreme, and in a few months conquered the Italian rap.

The statue of his 5 meter high avatar had appeared on November 5 last in the stations of Milan and Rome for the launch of his debut album, 23 6451 , released shortly after and with the cryptic title of language leet . The identity of Tha Supreme is in fact disguised behind a cartoon with a sly look, protagonist of all his videos . Always wear a purple sweatshirt , then marketed by the brand Octopus which put it on sale online just before last Christmas and sold out in no time. The disc put together twenty tracks published and unpublished with a long series of feat such as Psalm , Mara Sattei – her older sister and promising singer – Nitro , Nayt , Lazza , Dani Faiv , Fabri Fibra , Mahmood , Gemitaiz and Madman .

When it was released 23 6451 had done nothing but confirm what was already known: Tha Supreme is really different from the others . Original is the right adjective, truly disconnected from all the other rappers we have dealt with in this latest great wave of Italian rap / trap.

There is something special in its bases, in the sudden changes of rhythms, in the samples of swing and guitars, in certain lopsided and unusual sounds that accompany his verses, something truly unpublished . But as mentioned before, his production skills had already been discovered before his debut album. To notice him was the Machete , the label of Psalm which, not still of age, he had entrusted him with the production of some songs including « La La La La La »by Dani Faiv and« Forgive me »Which would have been part of that monstrous success that was 90 min of Psalm . It was at that moment that the Roman rapper decided to start building his career; very well collaborations and beats on behalf of third parties, opportunities that by Machete have never been lacking such as participation in the compilation MACHETE MIXTAPE 4 , but it was time to start working on Tha Supreme .

One of the characteristics of today's rap or trap language are neologisms. References are often hidden by the metric construction skill. With Tha Supreme swishare is a kind of tongue twister that refers to the rolling activity using cigar leaves, known as swisher, Minted in blun7 in swishland one of his most successful songs. Always in the piece the bling blaow , the blinding glare of rapper's jewels, is even associated with the Beatles. There is no doubt that Tha Supreme addresses its generation and therefore for those who do not belong to it, its lexical ideas sometimes become difficult to understand. Sometimes it looks like another language . The fact is that by listening to bases and words one has the distinct feeling of dealing with someone who has started a new school, a new model that will most likely be followed.

David is a class 2001 and has already achieved what others will not achieve even after years of apprenticeship . But now comes the fun part; there is to manage his overwhelming career start which, in the times of hyper connection to everything, could suddenly turn negatively. Salmo and the Machete clique know it well and keep him away from too much media exposure . But what Tha Supreme has already shown is the ingenuity of an artist of his generation; a one man show that can create everything with lightness and talent . The self-production made available to large numbers. Other things like stage presence are only outline, and it was cleared through customs in a purple sweatshirt cartoon.