who:-italy-is-a-test-case-to-better-understand-the-new-coronavirus

Italy is not alone in the effort to contain the Covid epidemic – 19. The appreciation for what our country has done is unanimous, but now safety standards must be maintained and collaboration is needed. “It could have happened anywhere in the European Union”

(photo: Getty Images)

The press conference at the Ministry of Health has just ended, after the summit of representatives of the World Health Organization , of the European Union and of the Ecdc with the minister Roberto Speranza. Solidarity and logistical and operational support are guaranteed to our country, which in any case is working well both to protect the health of its citizens and to contain the spread of the epidemic of Covid – 19 in the rest of the continent. The international delegations indeed thanked our government for transparency and collaboration, because from the Italian situation (which could have happened anywhere) there is the possibility of better understanding the virus and prepare more effective action plans.

“ This is a virus that knows no boundaries ”, began the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza at the opening of the press conference. “ He does not know them and does not stop at the borders. We already knew this and for this reason our position from the beginning was that of openness and international collaboration “.

A concept reiterated by the European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides , who expressed solidarity with our country, which she thanked for having implemented all the epidemic containment measures agreed at international level. “ This emergency “, he declared, “ is a test of the strategic ability of the whole European Union to implement containment measures in a collaborative way “.

“ I cannot stress enough how important it is to exchange information in real time to try to contain the virus “, he added. “ is really a crucial aspect and is the only effective way to act “.

The Commissioner specified that in Europe we are still in the containment phase of coronavirus infection, but given the speed with which it seems to spread, it is important that all member countries are ready to face the emergency. “ Everyone must collaborate and share the information they have “, as he has done and is making Italy. Thanks also go to the neighboring countries, which yesterday decided to keep the borders with Italy open. “ Divergent strategic approaches, in fact, could be a problem “.

Kyriakides also remembered what the EU is doing and what it will do in the next few days: producing a shared model , guidelines to be distributed to travelers who come and go from risk areas, not to mention support on the ground. Furthermore, the EU has already allocated 10 million euros for research on the new coronavirus and next week there will be the official announcement of the allocation of others 90 millions within the agreement with private pharmaceuticals within the program for research on innovative drugs.

The situation in the world and in Italy is worrying but not panic, stressed Hans Kluge WHO, which recalls that 4 out of 5 people who contract Covid – 19 develop mild symptoms, and that lethality in China has fallen to 1% . “We understand well the concern of citizens both for their own health and for that of their loved ones, and that even a single lost patient is already too much, but we must trust the institutions and health authorities that are doing well to protect them “. Kluge also thanked Italy for its work and transparency in sharing information. “We still know very little about the virus, its origin and how it is transmitted: what is happening in your country, your experience, will help us update the assessments risk and public health policies globally “.

Also Andrea Ammon , director of the ECDC, thanked Italy, and addressed a special message to healthcare professionals who are on the front lines to deal with the emergency and contain the spread of the virus. “ They should be protected , and the Ecdc is already working to define guidelines for the training of health professionals and to provide them with support in terms of resources and protective devices “. The task of the ECDC is to assess the risks and to work for local containment, without forgetting that we must be prepared to face the same situation everywhere in the Union. Ammon specified that an ECDC team is already collaborating with Italian experts and that since the beginning of the first known cluster in China, the Center has dedicated 60 technicians for Covid monitoring – 19.

Andrea #Ammon on #COVID 19 at the conference in Rome: #ECDC is continuously assessing the impact the clusters in #Italy have on the overall risk for EU / EEA. Our current assessment is that we will likely see similar cases in Europe & the picture will vary from country to country pic.twitter.com/OB8BiQ71 IW – ECDC (@ECDC_EU) February 26, 2020

Why did the emergency come to Italy? “I can't answer” , concluded Ammon. “My opinion is that it could really happen everywhere ”, also taking into account the fact that the number of diagnostic tests carried out in the country compared to what was done elsewhere may have given a more precise idea of ​​the diffusion of Sars-Cov-2.

In conclusion, experts reiterated that there is currently no definite cure for Covid – 19. Work is underway on a vaccine , which however will only be available in 1-2 years, and is in progress of the clinical trials on some antiviral already used for other infections. Some results will already be available in the spring.