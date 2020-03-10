who-praises-italy's-initiatives:-“they-protect-the-whole-world”

The Italian government and people are taking decisive and courageous actions with the aim of slowing down the spread of the coronavirus and protect their country and the world . They are facing significant sacrifices “. WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in a tweet, tweeting for the second time in a few days in Italian.

The 🇮🇹 government has taken extraordinary measures to contain the #COVID 19 epidemic and to mitigate its social and economic impact. I thank President Mattarella for his appeal to the nation yesterday. The 🇮🇹 is reacting vigorously. WHO is with you. pic.twitter.com/pHdSFJxWa1 – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 6, 2020

“ WHO reconfirms its solidarity and support for Italy “, he added. In a telephone conversation with WHO director of Europe, Hans Kluge, the minister of health, Roberto Speranza illustrated the restrictive measures adopted by the government.

@ WHO calls again for solidarity with Italy in this time of emergency. No country alone can manage #COVID 2019. Italy’s decisions will protect other countries. Only with people’s participation & resilience the battle will be won. We stand united with Italy. @MinisteroSalute – Hans Kluge (@hans_kluge) March 8, 2020

In a tweet the WHO director in Europe declared full support for the measures taken by Italy: « Italy has made a courageous decision – writes Kluge – to contain and mitigate the risk of Covid 19 for its population. WHO fully supports the commitment of the government state and regional, the Italian people, all doctors, nurses and healthcare staff on the front line . United with Italy “.

