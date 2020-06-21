who:-stop-the-tampon,-3-days-without-symptoms-are-enough-to-consider-yourself-cured-by-covid-19

New, important WHO provisions on the Coronavirus front. The recent guidelines issued by the World Health Organization support the no longer necessary double check with negative swab of the recovery from the Covid virus – 14. A measure regardless of the severity of the disease, as now only three days without symptoms would be enough.

Based on the new criteria released by WHO, with the specific objective of reduce the period of isolation and at the same time increase the resources to perform tampons on symptomatic subjects , to be defined as cured of the SArs-Cov virus – 19 suffice, in the case of symptomatic subjects, 10 days from the certified positivity plus 3 days without symptoms (including fever and respiratory symptoms), and only 10 days from the buffer positive for asymptomatic .

More precisely: if a patient has had symptoms for two days, he will be able to get out of isolation after 10 days + 3 = 13 days from the date of onset of symptoms.

If a patient has had symptoms for 14 days: 14 days + 3 days = 17 days after the onset of symptoms.

For a patient with symptoms lasting 30 days: 30 + 3 = 33 days from the onset of symptoms.

The modification, which has already been accepted in the United States, was decided on the basis of some evidence that would demonstrate that the virus active, or able to replicate and become infected, would no longer be present, except in exceptional cases, in the patient's respiratory samples 9 days after the onset of symptoms and, in cases of mild infection, at the same time as the formation of neutralizing antibodies.

On the contrary, the swab could continue to reveal non-vital traces of Rna, not dangerous, for several weeks . The patient will then be able to exit isolation on the basis of clinical evaluations, and no longer on the basis of the examination of the swab.

In Italy it has not yet been established whether or not these provisions will be adopted , but a series of assessments are underway by epidemiologists and the Ministry of Health. What seems certain is that prolonged isolation in relation to the results of the swab (in some cases even of 50 days and beyond) can negatively affect patients' mental and physical well-being, especially in the total absence of specific symptoms.

