who-stops-tests-on-hydroxychloroquine-against-coronavirus

After a study published in the Lancet, which shows an increase in mortality in patients with Covid – 19 treated with chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, WHO has decided to stop testing the use of these two drugs

(photo: George Frey / AFP via Getty Images)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has decided to temporarily suspend treatments with hydroxychloroquine against coronavirus in the study Solidarity , after some studies have highlighted its high mortality rate . This was reported by WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, referring to a large study published last Friday on Lancet , in which the authors have shown how treatment with the antimalarial drug chloroquine and its analogue, the hydroxychloroquine , used to treat autoimmune diseases such as lupus and arthritis, do not offer any benefit for patients with Covid – 19 . Indeed, it could increase mortality and cause further complications, such as severe cardiac arrhythmias.

To understand this, the researchers reviewed the data of about 15 thousand patients hospitalized between 20 December 2019 and the 14 April 2020, to which one of these two drugs was administered, alone or in combination with antibiotics macrolides. Then comparing them with the data of the control group (about 81 thousand patients), the researchers noted that at the end of the study period, all four treatments (chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine alone, or in combination with a microlide) were associated with a higher mortality rate than in the control group.

Among patients treated with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine alone, about one in six died, and when these two drugs were used in combination with a macrolide, the rate mortality rate rose further: one in five patients for chloroquine and almost one in four for hydroxychloroquine. Additionally, the researchers noted that severe cardiac arrhythmias were more common in patients receiving one of the four treatment regimens. . The greatest increase, the authors point out, was observed in the group of hydroxychloroquine in combination with the antibiotic , in which 8% of patients developed cardiac arrhythmia compared to 0.3% of patients in the group control.

Although this is one observational study (i.e. it does not demonstrate a cause-effect relationship but only an association), the results showed that the use of these two drugs, alone or in combination with antibiotics, is associated with a higher risk of mortality and serious complications, especially for heart health. These treatment regimens, the authors suggest, should therefore not be used to treat Covid – 19 outside the trials, until the results of randomized clinical trials are available to confirm their safety and effectiveness against the new coronavirus .

“This is the first large-scale study to find statistically solid evidence that treatment with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine does not offer benefits to patients with Covid – 19 “, explains the author of the study Mandeep R. Mehra , of the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. “Indeed, our results suggest that it may be associated with an increased risk of serious heart problems and an increased risk of death . Randomized clinical trials are essential to confirm any harm or benefit associated with these agents. In the meantime, we suggest that these drugs should not be used as treatments for Covid – 19 outside of clinical trials “.