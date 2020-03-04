why-antonio-should-win-«masterchef-9»

Antonio Lorenzon was accused of being a slave of the Baroque, of a mania for tinsel incompatible with the elegance of haute cuisine. “Mapazzoni,” said Bruno Barbieri, his eyes fixed on his dishes, full of flowers and colors. “Mapazzoni,” he said again, without ever running into an annoyance. Antonio Lorenzon, who will play on Thursday evening to win the final of MasterChef Italia 9 , did not respond angrily to the criticisms that have been raised. He did not use the space of the “confessional” to indulge in easy victimization.

«It's not me, it's them», in the litany proper to the many Maria Theresa who crowd the program. Antonio Lorenzon had a smile for every difficulty he faced. And this alone would be enough to guarantee him the talent Sky award by right. Because after years of amateur cooks convinced of having to adorn their own stove with one, two, one hundred Michelin Stars, after the presumption and arrogance of certain, Antonio Lorenzon was c apace to bring back a bit of healthy normality in the culinary competition . What, this, which in a television usually dominated by squalid reality dynamics is not to be underestimated.

Antonio Lorenzon, an art director of Bassano del Grappa , has been, and still is, all that a competitor should be: good, smiling, proactive. Quick, because he is aware that he is playing a game, important, of course, but still tied to playful causes and effects. He didn't cry, not too much. He hasn't railed on his race mates, not always. He made human relationships and, in front of the spectacle of his life, he let himself go to long hugs, of those who do not need big words (because so much love is captured by a glance and there is no telling need).

Antonio Lorenzon was, at MasterChef , what everyone should have been . And looking at him, holding his partner Daniel in his arms and with him cradling the dream of a bed & breakfast on the French Riviera, a simple dream, forgetting the glory and popularity, almost applauds him. Because finally, on Sky, a bit of (highly appreciated) reality has returned.

