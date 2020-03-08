why-bring-contractile-fibers-from-the-heart-into-space?

A chip containing heart muscle fibers will travel to space soon. The objective is to probe the activity of contraction and relaxation which inside our body determine the flow of blood circulation under conditions of microgravity , which certainly does not leave the functioning of the cells indifferent.

The authors of the project – in addition of course to the astronauts who will put their hands in the form-laboratory on board the International Space Station – do part of a team of biomedical engineers from Johns Hopkins University. One of the most interesting practical aspects will, most likely, be the possibility of understanding cellular aging more deeply, which in those circumstances is faster than on Earth, in order to find new levers to slow it down.

In this video, released by the university protagonist of the initiative, the scientists tell us all the background of the mission.