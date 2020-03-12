why-coronavirus-infections-spread-so-fast

The presence of some characteristics on the surface of the Sars-Cov-2 virus could influence its life cycle and pathogenicity

(photo: NIAID-RML CC via Flickr)

Isolate, contain, stem . These are the confused and excited buzzwords of the emergency on the new coronavirus , where the efforts are all targeted to make the spread of the virus more difficult and, hopefully, to decrease the weight that it has and could have on health and the healthcare system. Why Sars-Cov-2 spreads enough easily and we have now gone beyond 100 thousand cases from Covid – 19 in the world. An easy and sustained transmission, they recognize by the American CDC, at least in some regions of the world. Like ours, which led the government to strengthen containment measures in the whole 'Italy , hoping to stem the spread of the virus , in fact avoiding and avoiding contacts between people as much as possible . By removing guests from the virus and thus saving the most fragile people, those who most accuse infections of Sar-Cov-2. Understanding why the virus spreads so easily is essential in order to develop effective antiviral treatments and containment measures . A study carried out by some researchers from Washington University, starting from the structural analysis of viral particles, also contributed to the mission. The details are published on a preliminary basis on the preprint server bioRxiv .

To do this the team led by David Veesler of the University of Washington School of Medicine has analyzed the virus thanks to electronic cryomiscopy techniques, focusing on some particular characteristics of the virus. They are the so-called spike (spicules), the structures that dot the surface of the virus like a crown (hence the name of the virus), fundamental for the entry of the virus into the host cell and so the start of the infection, Veesler explained, but not only: “Spikes are also the main target of neutralizing antibodies, and therefore important for the development of vaccines and therapies . “

The spike proteins present on the surface of the new coronavirus bind with high affinity a receptor present on human cells, which functions as a gate opener to the virus (the ACE2 receptor, angiotensin converting enzyme 2, possible drug target for this), similarly to other coronaviruses.

But not only: scientists have observed something typical of Sars-Cov-2 and not found in other similar viruses such as that of Sars (Sars-Cov). This is the presence of a cutting site for the enzyme furin , a sort of protein activator, present between two subunits on spike proteins. What does it mean? According to Li Hua from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan in an article on the pages of Nature , furin is an enzyme present in many human tissues, which would make – perhaps – the virus capable to attack different organs. And it would suggest a high capacity of transmission , since it is possible to find it in other viruses that are transmitted with relative ease. Also according to another study, published on Antiviral Research , the presence of the cutting site for furin could influence the life cycle and pathogenicity of coronavirus.

Although, they make it known from the University of Washington to date it is not at all obvious that this is to give the virus an advantage in terms of transmissibility and cells that it can infect in a similar way to that of other pathogenic viruses such as that. Some answers could come from experiments in which this site is eliminated, observing the effects, or still blocking the action of the furin, they add from Nature .