why-do-we-need-new-tests-for-coronavirus-antibodies?

A new recipe for a rapid enzyme immunoassay arrives from New York that could help to get a bigger picture of the pandemic and develop a vaccine

(image: Getty Images)

In the war against this new invisible enemy the only sure thing is uncertainty. Nobody today can say what the real extent of the pandemic is. Given the wide range of severity of the symptoms, it is not known how many people have already been infected. And there is another important fact that eludes us: those who have fallen ill, even in mild or very slight form, are immune ?

Know if in the blood of whoever has contracted the new one coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 there are specific antibodies and how long this possible immunity lasts is needed to have a broader picture of the pandemic, to make predictions on the effectiveness of containment and mitigation measures, to develop a vaccine . We need enzyme immunoassays .

Saying it is not how to do it, and the specific tests currently available on the market are few and have been used only for small studies (in China for example). Furthermore they take different time to give an answer.

Now however from Icahn School of Medicine (Mount Sinai, New York) comes an alternative to commercial kits. Florian Krammer's research team has made available (for now in preprint ) the detailed protocol of a new enzyme immunoassay to test whether antibodies to the new coronavirus are present in blood or plasma samples. The recipe , according to the authors, is quite simple and fast , and can be replicated by labs around the world “to check some thousands of people a day” .

The new test

Simplifying, the researchers recreated in the laboratory some pieces of the virus , in particular the protein spike and its receptor binding domain (Rbd, i.e. the portion that allows Sars-Cov-2 to bind to the host cells and infect them). They are the antigens , i.e. the targets against which the reaction of the immune system and around which efforts are being concentrated to create a vaccine effective. These artificial antigens are linked to an enzyme , which activates and changes color when the antigen is recognized and bound by the antibody. By throwing them on a blood or plasma sample, therefore, the presence of specific antibodies can be evident.

The new enzyme immunoassay appears to be working (finds antibodies only in blood samples from confirmed cases) and Krammer said it is already in use in New York City hospital. With his colleagues he wants to understand how long it takes patients with Covid – 19 to start to produce specific antibodies against coronavirus, for example.

Applications

Antibody tests could help identify patients recovered , who could donate their serum with anti Sars-Cov-2 antibodies to be used to treat those who are worse off.

Identifying who developed immunity would also be useful for recruiting people to send to the front line to counteract pandemic (we only think of all healthcare professionals).

If new antibody tests arrive feasible on a large scale we could get more information on this pandemic, making projections on the effective slice of the affected population . This would help to calibrate the measures of containment and mitigation of governments.

Study the maintenance of immunity against Sars- Over time, Cov-2 will be indispensable for the development of future vaccines , to understand how much it can last coverage. If we think for example of seasonal flu, the vaccine confers immunity for several months. This information for Covid – 19 is not there now, although in Germany they have confirmed that the levels of antibodies in those who have recovered from the disease for more than a month remain high.