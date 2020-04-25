why-does-covid-19-kill-more-men-than-women?

A mix of biological and social factors could explain why men are more vulnerable to coronavirus infections

I numbers of the epidemic from coronavirus are not a real photograph of what is happening, especially in Italy , as we have you repeatedly told . But some data more than others seem to say something, bringing to the surface some issues on which it would be appropriate to reflect. In Italy as elsewhere. Even in the climate of uncertainty that we are experiencing. Let's talk about the fact that Covid – 19 to date he kills most men of women.

Mortality data from Covid – 19 in the two sexes

The data, we said, is not only local, but starting from Italy, however, it seems to be quite consistent. L' last report on the characteristics of deceased patients positive at coronavirus of the Higher Institute of Health ( dated 20 April) shows that in all age groups – with the exception of the over 90 – the number of deaths is higher in the men and in women . By widening the gaze, the data is confirmed everywhere in the world: the Global Health initiative 50 / 50 for healthy gender equality it has put together data from different countries disaggregated by sex, both as regards the incidence of cases and the mortality .

The most consistent data that emerges from reading the graphs ( here ) is that we are facing an illness Covid – 19 of which yes we know little – which seems to involve more than just the respiratory system – but you reap more victims among men . In a consistent way for all the countries taken into consideration and in all age groups, and more markedly than the incidence of cases, where there are considerable variations both by country and by age group in relation to sex.

Question of hormones?

The data did not escape, indeed it appeared as one of the most evident characteristics since the beginning of the epidemic, which emerged already from the analysis of the first cases in China. The male sex, together with the presence of comorbidity and the advanced age, appeared from the beginning as a risk factor for the disease, or better for the outcomes of the disease. Because? In recent times there are several hypotheses that have come forward and also the Higher Institute of Health has tried to draw up a series of possible reasons , which call into question both biological and social so to speak. “Interactions between the endocrine system and the immune system are very likely to play a role” , comment to Wired Luigia Trabace of the University of Foggia and coordinator of the group in gender pharmacology for the Italian Pharmacological Society (Sif), referring to the influence of sex hormones in the modulation of the immune system .

“Woman's estrogens could have a protective role” , go on. In this regard, for example, from the Higher Institute of Health they explain how estrogen (in fertile age) could increase the expression of the receptor Ace2 , used by the virus to enter cells but whose expression decreases after infection, also reducing the protective effect it exerts on the lungs. Even with more indirect protections: the estrogens for example can constitute a shield against cardiovascular diseases , which in turn can represent a risk factor in terms of mortality from Covid, recalls among others Jenny Graves of La Trobe University on The Conversation .

On the other hand, male hormones, on the other hand, would make play easier for infection, indirectly also by promoting more risky behaviors, such as smoking habit , continues Grave. But there may be other things too, resumes Trabace: “A small study shows that the buffer negative time is lower in women compared to men, where the virus could hide in the testicles, where the Ace receptor seems to be very abundant, constituting a sort of reserve of Sars-Cov-2 “. A hypothesis worthy of attention, and possibly involved in the disease severity imbalance observed between men and women, but to be taken with forceps, and where there is an abundance of Ace2 receptor is considered as a risk factor.

Question of genes?

Another hypothesis has to do with the genetic structure male and female and a different one readiness against viral infections . “About a thousand genes are mapped on the X chromosome, against the hundred present on the male Y chromosome, and many of these are related to immune functions ”, notes Trabace. If it is true that in women one of the two X chromosomes undergoes inactivation, some areas may escape this phenomenon, they also reiterate from the ISS. “ More generally in women there is a different, greater, predisposition to mount an immune response”, adds Marina Ziche , pharmacologist at the University of Siena, part of the Sif crisis unit on Sars-Cov-2.

“This greater ability in women reflects if we want greater competence in protection of the species: the woman is the one who must defend the offspring more. And even during this epidemic, at the moment, the fact that the virus is not found in the amnionic liquid or in the milk would confirm this aspect ”. Another confirmation of a greater readiness of the immune system in women, indirect, is due to the greater susceptibility to autoimmune diseases , remember the experts. “Men tend to be generally more susceptible to viral infections, and in particular Sars-type viruses, have shown to to be more pathogenic in males than in females, even in animal models “, resumes Ziche.

Beyond biological differences: gender differences

In drawing up the list of possible reasons capable of explaining the data, however, other aspects, not merely biological, must also be considered, as regards genus (actually a very broad question when it comes to coronavirus , a paper on Lancet remembered last month) ). Some of these gender aspects can contribute either to creating pictures more susceptible to complications in men or at the same time to increase the risk of infection . “For example, the hypothesis has been put forward that women, by washing more, can reduce the viral load and thus the risk of infections – go on Ziche – or even the smoking habit, which tends to be greater in men, especially later in the years, or a greater male reluctance to seek treatment for example “.

The Covid case – 19 , in light of what we know today, show once again how the same condition can have different manifestations and exist in men and women . An aspect well known to those who deal with gender medicine and that cannot be ignored, both in the understanding of risk factors as regards the consideration of drug responses, as recently requested by an editorial on Lancet . Because even the effects to the drugs , remind the pharmacologists are different, in terms of efficacy or metabolism, in the two sexes . “Situations like these also remember how important it is to know more about these aspects too” , concludes Ziche.