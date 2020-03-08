why-does-italy-have-more-coronavirus-cases-in-europe?-we-left-earlier.-here's-how-the-epidemic-is-changing-in-the-world

Neither conspiracies nor hoaxes: a comparison of the data on the infections in coronavirus-affected countries allows us to see how the outbreak trend is similar in all the countries concerned

In Italy the growth of coronavirus cases depends on the fact that more swabs have been performed than in other countries. The numbers are so high because the newspapers don't hide the real data . It is a plot to sell multiple masks . Hypotheses and hoaxes are wasted to explain the spread of the contagion in our country. The reality of the facts is that the trend is similar in all the affected countries . To understand this, Wired relied on data collected by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. In particular, we focused on the number of total positive cases updated daily, excluding countries with less than 100 cases . And we chose to indicate as zero time the day on which the first case was registered. This does not apply to China where the epidemic started before 22 January, the first day for which Johns Hopkins publishes the data. This is the situation in the three most affected countries after Beijing for now: South Korea, Italy and Iran.

As can be seen, the trend is very similar: in Italy, as well as in South Korea and in Iran , after the number of cases remained limited to a few units for a longer or shorter period, there was a surge in cases. A trend that can be seen in its early stages if we focus on the countries which, at March 5 , recorded less than 500 cases :

The graphs show a trend similar to that seen in the countries that present a greater number of infections, with good peace of conspiracies and hoaxes. Only exceptions Japan , Hong Kong and Singapore , in which the increase in positive cases, albeit constant over time, appears less sudden. This is the situation in Europe alone, with the exclusion of Italy:

Here too, after a few days in which the number of cases remains low, there is a rapid increase . The last graph instead shows the situation in China . Here you can see the effect of the containment measures: after days of increase, the number of new cases tends to decrease and the total reaches one (hoped and hoped for, but not yet sure) plafond. A situation which, unfortunately, still appears far away in all the other countries affected by the virus.

This, finally, is an interactive version of the graph , which allows each reader to isolate the country they are interested in or to make comparisons to understand the trend of the epidemic in the various countries affected by the new coronavirus.