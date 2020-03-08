why-is-it-important-to-be-feminist-today?

To explain why it is important to be feminist today you have to start from an assumption: being a woman is difficult . And he soon realizes it, it becomes clear immediately, as a fact that cannot be changed, which is now well established. It is evident when in kindergarten a child teases you and pulls your hair and his behavior is minimized with a “he does it because he likes you”. It is clear when at university your male colleague gives you and you, female, damage you. It is clear when the government taxes sanitary napkins because it does not consider them essential goods, as if we could choose not to wear them and bleed on public transport once a month.

Being a woman is difficult, and it is also extraordinarily beautiful. Because women have an incredible ability to team up, to empathize, to look beyond and to include others. To listen and understand each other. And to evolve.

It is no coincidence that The girls are doing well by Giulia Perona & Giulia Cuter , a sort of manual of feminism 3.0, is a book written by four hands by two barely thirty-year-olds: two who know perfectly well, why they live it on their own skin, what it means to be a woman now, in 2020, with the feminist struggles of the seventies behind us that have guaranteed us many rights but with a lot of road ahead. Two who are aware that today's battles cannot transcend the fact that society has changed, as well as our needs, and that today feminism represents much more than the struggle for gender equality.

Yes because feminism no longer concerns only women : it affects us all. It concerns the LGBTQ + community, religious minorities, ethnic minorities. It concerns all those who are discriminated against, isolated, excluded. It concerns all those who instead have all the privileges and know it well. Because if someone has a problem, that also becomes my problem. Because things change together.

Being feminist today means that we care about people. And that we choose to prove it to him, declaring it in no uncertain terms. With gestures, and with a word. That must stop frightening us.