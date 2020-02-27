why-prince-harry-has-everything-to-lose-from-“normal”-life

Prince Harry is back . The 35 enne left (momentarily) Meghan Markle, baby Archie and their new Canadian life, to land in the United Kingdom and attend a slew of real events, which will end his “career” as a senior Windsor member. And at the exit of Waverley Station in Edinburgh, i l 35 enne did not appear let's say his best. His gaze seems to be a little lost ; his air, quite tired and distracted. Of course, none of us after an ocean voyage are used to being at their best.

But, after “the step back”, it is inevitable that the prince has lost some of that halo of mystery typical of royalty, what once called him “the most desired prince in the world”, “the golden bachelor”.

At one time Harry came down from the British royal plane, in a suit or in a military uniform (the one that can no longer wear for at least a year). To welcome him, he often found heads of state from all over the world, the gang, a crowd of onlookers ready for anything to see the red-haired prince. Now, however, it is difficult to imagine if it will still be so. And not because Harry is now trying to hide behind a baseball cap, or because he is carrying bags and clothes alone. Because one thing has always been clear from Megxit onwards: it is he who has everything to lose .

Because if it is true that Harry would never have become king, it is equally true that he has always been a much loved prince. So much by British taxpayers, who are no longer as happy with the idea of ​​having to continue paying in some form for the maintenance of the Sussex as much as by the family members themselves. The queen , for example, has always had it at heart. Now Elizabeth II, however, had to intervene to prohibit him and his wife from using “Sussex Royal” after the “spill”. An inevitable choice for His Majesty who has always had to put the crown in front. Now, however, Harry can put his “new” family before him. But at the same time he has distanced himself a lot from brother William , once his only point of reference after the death of mother Diana.

The second son of Charles and Diana today is a man in love , nobody doubts it. And it seems that his first days away from Buckingham Palace are “the happiest”. Harry walks in the woods with Meghan, does yoga, but what will happen next? Without the royal family and without the list of royal tasks to be performed, the 35 enne must find a new purpose. Because if the bourgeois Meghan has a working career as an actress, Harry has only spent a few years in the army, he has no other experience of life “normal”.

Of course, together the Sussex can easily earn millions of dollars. But without the “real” name, everything can change quickly. Because Sussex aspires to become Clooney, but – it must be remembered – their past is very different. George has an incredible career in Hollywood; Amal has always been a highly respected lawyer. Prince Harry has always been an active member of the British royal family. Point. Wallis Simpson , the American divorcee for whom Edward VIII left the throne, once ha told the writer Gore Vidal that in the morning after getting married, she woke up and found her husband standing by the bed: «She looked at me with an innocent smile that meant “And now what do we do?”. My heart leapt. Next to me was someone whose newspaper had always been organized by others and now I was the one who was supposed to take the place of the entire British government , trying to think of things to do “.



