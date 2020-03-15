why-should-we-celebrate-tau-day-instead-of-pi

Today is Pi Day, the international holiday linked to the number that most of all has made the history of humanity. But there are those who think it's time to change it

In March 1988 , at the Exploratorium museum in San Francisco, the Pi Day was held for the first time, a day dedicated to one of the most important numbers in the history of mathematics and science, the Pi greek ( π ). It was chosen to celebrate it on 14 March, date that in the Anglo-Saxon spelling means 3 / 14 as well as the first three digits of the π: 3, 14 . They are actually only the first three, because the π, as well as all the transcendent defined numbers , has an infinite number of numbers after the comma (on the official Pi Day website you can see the first million, but in reality we have recently calculated them 50 thousand billion).

The π is also called the circle constant because it arises from the relationship between the length of a circumference and its diameter : a circumference, regardless of its size, is 3 long, 14 times its diameter. But the use of π goes well beyond just circumferences. It is found in fact in the most disparate areas, in the equations of physics and engineering, in architecture, biology and statistics. It also finds itself where it would not be natural to look for it, as in the relationship between the length of a river bed and the distance as the crow flies between the source and the mouth, or as in the patterns repeated on the fur of animals with stripes or spots (such as leopards or zebras).

Despite its validity across all disciplines, there is someone who thinks it's time to change constant . In 2001 the American mathematician Bob Palais published an article entitled “ π is wrong! ” (“ the π is wrong! “) in which it proposes a new value, the Tau (τ), to be used instead of Pi. Palais certainly did not mean that the π is really wrong, as far as it is not the optimal choice for the circle constant. The Tau, worth 6, 28 , is in fact nothing more than twice the π. Its origin is soon explained: if π is the relationship between a circumference and its diameter, 2π is the relationship between a circumference and the his radius . Tau remains a transcendent number, continues to have the same properties as π and to describe the same things (as long as it divides or multiplies appropriately by two), but would allow a major simplification in the physical and mathematical field, as well as in the teaching of these disciplines.

Along the lines of Palais, in 2010 the physicist and educator Michael Hartl published his Tau Manifesto, a long article which explains in detail the reasons why we should not celebrate Pi Day, but on Tau Day on 6 / 28 , the 28 June.

The easiest way to understand the reasons behind this idea is in the measure of the angles . Although angles are measured in degrees in everyday life, mathematical and physical practice requires that another unit of measure known as radiant . Radians are defined as the relationship between the circumference stretch traced from the angle and its radius. To understand this, taking a slice of pizza and dividing the length of the crust by that of the side of the slice, we obtain its angular size in radians . If we take the whole pizza we will find that its angular measure is 2π radians due to the definition of π itself. If we take a quarter of pizza (a corner of 90 ° ), its angular measurement is of half π radians. Half pizza (an angle of 180 °) describes an angle of π radians.

The measurement of angles on a circumference using the Tau or Pi. Image: M. Hartl, Tau Manifesto

If we used the Tau this measure would be much more direct and linear : the total angle of a circumference would measure Tau, half a circumference would enclose an angle of half Tau and a quarter of circumference would enclose an angle of a quarter of Tau. The Tau would therefore be the most natural choice for measuring angles in radians.

The examples of more or less advanced mathematical and physical equations and functions involving the π accompanied by a two are innumerable. An example known to all are the sine and the cosine , basic functions of trigonometry that describe the relationships between the cathets and the hypotenuse in a right triangle. These functions represent a good source of anger for the many high school students who are often forced to memorize a series of values at specific angles, values ​​that are repeated cyclically every – not even to say it – 2π. Again, the choice of Tau would therefore be more natural and could also make a concrete contribution in simplifying the teaching of school mathematics.

“ For millennia, the circle has been considered the most perfect of the figures, ” he writes Hartl in his Tau Manifesto , “ and the circle constant encloses its geometry in a single number. Obviously the traditional choice for this constant is π, but the π is wrong. It's time to put things right. “