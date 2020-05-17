why-stockholm-syndrome-is-so-controversial

We often hear about Stockholm syndrome and brainwashing, but for many experts they are problematic expressions

24 August 1973. Photographers and snipers stationed in front of the bank on Norrmalmstorg square. in Stockholm. After the release of the hostages, the expression Stockholm syndrome

was born (photo: AFP PHOTO / PRESSENS BILD FILES / ROLAND JANSSON)

The Stockholm syndrome is which became trendy in a few hours from the news of the release of Silvia Romano . Once again what appears to be a medical diagnosis has been circulated with a lot of lightness . In the case of Stockholm syndrome there is one more reason why this happened. From the moment of its birth the popularity of the alleged condition is linked to the interest of the media, and its status at level scientific is rather controversial.

Norrmalmstorgssyndromet

The 23 August 1973 Jan-Erik Olsson , a prisoner on leave, entered a bank in the square of Norrmalmstorg, at Stockholm and attempted a robbery. With the arrival of the police, he took four hostages among the employees and got to be joined by an ex-cellmate. The siege lasted five and a half days , then the police broke into the tear gas, releasing the hostages and arresting the two men. No victims.

While the drama was broadcast live on Swedish TV , the psychiatrist and criminologist Nils Bejerot assisted the police in the negotiations. It was he who first used the word Norrmalmstorgssyndromet, Norrmalmstorg syndrome, during an interview. With this expression he intended to describe the fact that the victims , counterintuitively, had developed feelings positive to the kidnappers , demonstrating concern for their fate. The focus was mainly on the 23 enne Kristen Emmark , who had spoken to Prime Minister Olof Palme from the bank, expressing more fear of the police than Olsson. Later it was even written that he was engaged and married ( fake , the robber attended a fan known by letter).

The expression quickly changed to Stockholm syndrome , and from then on it has been used to describe situations considered analogous. The most famous case is probably the one that occurred a year later, when Patty Hearst , nephew of the publishing magnate, she was kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army and later participated in at least one of their robberies. At the trial there was also talk of brainwashing , an expression born during the cold war and equally problematic.

The Stockholm syndrome between science at medium

Nils Bejerot , the influential psychiatrist who coined the term (among other things, put Sweden on the path of the so-called zero tolerance on drugs), would later try to give more precise outlines to the name he had coined. But, according to investigative journalist Jess Hill, she never even interviewed Kristin Enmark, and initially used the diagnosis to punish her of the public criticism he had made to the police.

The striking cases with subsequent hostages kept academic interest in the matter alive, but today the status of the syndrome is highly controversial. Some critics point out, for example, that it does not even appear in the latest edition of the diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders. Does that mean it doesn't exist? Other insiders continue to talk about it, extending its use beyond that of kidnapping, for example for victims of abuse.

The professor Giuseppe Sartori , professor of clinical neuropsychology and cognitive neuroscience in Padua, explains to Wired the outlines of the controversy: “The absence of a syndrome from a manual is not in itself indicative. Other conditions do not appear, although they are well known and clinically useful. An example is the prospoagnosia (deficit in the recognition of known faces). Stockholm syndrome, however, is currently exclusively anecdotal. In principle, the anecdote can direct research, but a phenomenon like this is very difficult to treat. “

“Firstly we cannot experiment and intervene on the variables – continues Sartori -, then the alleged cause-effect relationships are a posteriori interpretations. Then these are very rare events, so it is difficult to make systematic observations, and even more difficult to draw meaningful conclusions “

Few studies, much news

According to Sartori it makes little sense to ask whether exists or not exists , but it can be said for sure that the studies are very few , and by their nature (only observation) they are very low in the famous pyramid of scientific evidence . There is therefore a huge disproportion between the interest of the mass media and that scientific around this alleged condition.

“If we talk about the new coronavirus, it is easy to see that the interest the press matches the scientific one. On the other hand, the expression Stockholm syndrome, although present in literature scientific , it is much more widespread on the mass media “, the neuropsychologist tells us. “This is risky, because medical jargon can give the illusion that the condition has actually been diagnosed by someone in a certain case, while at most it's about speculation. “

A study of the 2008 much quoted, entitled ' Stockholm syndrome': Psychiatric diagnosis or urban myth, seems to confirm the professor's considerations. Very few (12) published studies, for the more on single cases , with little information related to the diagnostic criteria used. Instead, the authors noted that the diagnosis of Stockholm syndrome appears above all in the media . They do not totally exclude the possibility that there are constants between those cases, and perhaps even a syndrome, but it is impossible to say from the data . Instead it is probable that the mass media use the term to make the stories more interesting. The authors conclude that “the mystery of the origin of psychiatric diseases exerts a fascination on society; psychiatry does not think for absolute values ​​and definitions, the media therefore have a free field with medical terms such as Stockholm syndrome, which have not yet received a complete evaluation and validation criteria “

True brainwashing

As for the so-called brainwashing, the discussion is quite similar. The term entered popular language during the cold war , to explain the behavior of American soldiers apparently passed to the enemy. He fancied himself about futuristic conditioning methods, capable of re-programming a person. In this sense, brainwashing does not exist: the Manchurian candidates remain science fiction, or fantasy politics. But it is undeniable that a person can be manipulated . And unlike the Stockholm syndrome, we have many examples of this, and it is also possible to study the phenomenon experimentally.

Sartori gives the example of false confessions , which certainly receives far less publicity than it should. Why would a person go so far against his own interest that he confessed to a crime he did not commit ? Because they are forced by circumstances, that is, by the pressure exerted by the interrogation. In the laboratory it is possible to simulate these conditions.

A famous experiment put volunteers to work on a computer: they had to be careful not to press the key Alt , which would have crashed him. In reality the computer was programmed to crash anyway, but the volunteers didn't know it. At first, no one confessed to having touched the button, but if an (false) eyewitness appeared, then many confessed. Interrogations offer great opportunities to operate this form of brainwashing, and the consequences can be devastating. In the United States, many people confessed and were then freed from the DNA test, in particular thanks to the efforts of the Innocence Project.