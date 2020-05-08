wiko-view-4,-fully-charged

The lockdown weeks put a strain on all of us, but also on our technological devices. Never as in this period has the relationship of love that Italians have always had with hi-tech and, in particular, with smartphones renewed: let's remember that, in the annual rankings, we are always on the podium of the nations that have them more. We used them to juggle virtual classes, smart working, video tutorials on how to cut hair or cook, workouts or aperitifs online and much more.

Not has stressed only the home band, but also the battery of our smartphone. So we took advantage of this particular period to test a product that promised prodigies on the “resistance” front, the new Wiko View4.

The look

Since its inception, Wiko has focused heavily on the look and color of its devices. This model, for example, is available in Cosmic Blue, Cosmic Green and – like the one we hold in our hand – in the Cosmic Gold color, that is a soft pink with a glossy effect. Tilting the rear body under a source of natural or artificial light creates a rainbow with prismatic effects, which immediately transmits joy. And this is already a good starting point.

Looking at it in detail you can see good quality finishes (which become excellent in relation to the price, which we will discuss later): the gradient edge wraps each curve in a pleasant pink gold. On the display, which has bright colors and good readability, in the top center we find the notch, the housing for the front camera, which has very small dimensions and does not bother you.

On the back of the phone, covered with glass effect polycarbonate, there is the triple camera on the left side, with depth sensors and wide angle elegantly arranged vertically. The latter was able to take portraits and close-up images with good precision. Unfortunately – given the moment – we have not been able to better explore his reportage skills. Too bad, because with its Super Wide Angle from 114 ° it is perfect for capturing mountain panoramas or large portions of the beach … And group photos: these are also to be postponed. Instead, we were able to take advantage of all the pixels of the big screen: it is a full screen 20 : 9 of 6, 52 “which, despite its generous size, is comfortable to use even with a hand only, and ensures good immersion, while playing or watching movies.

Duration

And here we are at the litmus test. The company ensured that with its 5000 mAh the battery would guarantee an autonomy of up to 3 days (certified by SmartViser, institution independent specialist in Device Testing), well in a week the phone only met the charger twice, confirming record performances.

The price

Wiko's other workhorse is undoubtedly the price. In fact, the company has always been the standard-bearer of what it calls “democratic luxury”: well-made and “sparkling” products but at a reasonable price. For example this model costs 159, 99 €.