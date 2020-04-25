“will-and-grace”:-the-farewell-(this-time-definitive)-after-22-years

It's over and, this time, for real. It is not often that a series ends twice: a Will and Grace happened in 2006 and, again, in 2020, when the revival that had long been requested by fans ends after three seasons swings that, despite the synergy between the protagonists, seemed to have lost much of the initial polish, the scratch of the early days. For all its 11 seasons and its 246 episodes, the NBC sitcom, broadcast in Italy on Premium Stories, managed to write an indelible chapter in the lgbt history of television through a fresh and free from prejudice language.

Thanks to the sparkling writing of David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, already Emmy winners, Will and Grace remains in the hearts and takes leave of his audience under thunderous applause and a veil of bitterness. The video posted on Twitter by Eric McCormack , who in the series plays Will Truman, and who sees the cast greet everyone present in the stage during the recording of the last episode contains a range of emotion difficult to decipher: gratitude, hope, sadness.

Final bows … thank you to every single fan who's been there from day one and those who joined us for the reunion. We love you all… Stay tuned for the farewell retrospective special #WillandGrace pic.twitter.com/9ToKMm8Faa – Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) April 24, 2020

Yet someone is not happy and criticizes the epilogue of the story because it is jarring with the narrative and, in some ways, hurried. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Mutchnick explains that in 2006 they felt compelled to close the series by linking to a more familiar speech and that, this time, they understood that it was necessary to greet each other with a happier and more evolved ending, that saw Will tracing his relationship with McCoy (Matt Bomer), but which also gave hope to Grace (Debra Messing), Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes). “This time it wasn't so monumental, even though it was forever,” says Messing. «When we said goodbye after eight seasons we really believed it was over. It was a real mourning that we had to overcome but, when we returned twelve years later, all the rules were reversed. This has never happened before, but it's time to say goodbye to Will and Grace, bring it back to the moment it was originally placed and, somehow , leave it there “ insists the interpreter of Grace Adler describing perfectly the closure of a cycle, the need to whisper a farewell that was the result of a long process of elaboration and development .

The provocations, even on this tour, were certainly not lacking: like the continuous arrows to Donald Trump, a former flagship face of NBC thanks to The Apprentice , and the delicate problem of correctional centers that hope to erase homosexuality with a sponge stroke. Beyond the success or otherwise of some gags and the narrative expedient of resetting the end of the 2006 to bring the series further back, with premises completely reversed with respect as far as the viewer remembered, Will and Grace has already won, and we will carry it forever in the heart. Maybe we won't remember the details of this second conclusion and maybe we won't even investigate the reasons that led the cast not to get along on the set of this last season: what matters, as Messing specified, is that Will and Grace remain forever in some space-time cell suspended between memory and tribute, history and effectiveness . Why forget the colds of Karen Walker and the smoky lenses of Rosario – the actress Shelly Morrison, who disappeared in 2019 even if he had chosen not to take part in the revival – it would be impossible even if we wanted to.

