-will-be-all-right,-the-rainbows-against-the-fear-of-coronavirus

Rainbows designed and colored by children, to bring an important message: «Everything will be fine». In these days when schools are closed, every family remains cautiously at home and the only contacts are possible through the phone or the internet, an initiative has been launched designed to keep morale up and encourage positive thinking. The little ones (but also the adults) are invited to create colored rainbows on placards from hang on balconies, doors and windows, on garden hedges.

Whoever sees them, will be able to read a message of solidarity and closeness to them, and will feel that they are not alone in facing this difficult moment of emergency. Many children, throughout Italy, have already joined the initiative: the photos of the rainbows, taken throughout Italy, have been shared on Instagram with the hashtag # will go all right.

“We want to launch a wave of positivity and moreover the children will have fun painting”, is written in the post published on Facebook and Whatsapp to explain the initiative. “Send this message around. Fun initiative to give some color to this gray situation “.

“Today I was discouraged, all this situation saddens me and frightens me”, wrote on Instagram Sara, a mother who published her son's rainbow, “but you have to be positive and luckily I have him who reminds me that we must never stop believing in a better day. Then colors in your hand, and the sadness goes away (at least a little) “.

