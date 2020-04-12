will-coronavirus-lead-to-a-baby-boom?-no,-according-to-experts

Coexistence continues, in this period, is forced. But the couples are at home together 24 hours on 24, for several weeks, and someone has wondered if, after the day of smart working, a little home physical activity , some series on Netflix, spending so much time in a few square meters could encourage boyfriends or spouses to put a new child on the job site . In short, if you will be able to witness a baby boom from a coronavirus emergency in nine months.

According to sociologists, however, the answer is negative.

If between 1946 and 1964 there was actually a global baby boom, it was because the war was over and the people, euphoric, witnessed the unstoppable development of the economy that would lead to modernity and the improvement of general living conditions. Today's couples, however, are experiencing the coronavirus lockdown amid a thousand concerns for the future : the critical situation of the economy, job crisis, uncertainty for the future. What is missing is precisely the optimism that helps to think about having a child.

As explained to New York Times Kenneth Johnson, demographer of University of New Hampshire , “I really don't think couples locked in the house are there to say,” Oh, let's have a baby in the midst of the most serious epidemic for a hundred years “». This is also confirmed by Paul Spoonley, professor of demography at Massey University: « Uncertainties like this tend to delay fertility because people they feel uncertain about the world in which they will bring a child. Those who plan to found a family will likely postpone that decision. I think the impulse to delay will be stronger than the inclination to get pregnant, even by mistake “.

A study by the 2007 edited by scientists from the University of Texas and from Johns Hopkins University claims that extraordinary events such as storms causing power outages have had slight positive effects in increasing the birth rate. However, the “most serious” events, which cause death and destruction, have had a negative impact, reducing the birth rate.

“Illness, quarantine and death can have a significant impact on conception, pregnancy and birth,” wrote the scholar Lyman Stone in an article published in March by Institute for Family Studies . “Previous academic literature has shown that high mortality events such as famines, earthquakes, heat waves and disease all have very predictable effects on reducing births nine months later “.

Not to mention that contraception methods are widespread. Although, in this period, they are more difficult to find, due to the blockage of activities caused by the health emergency.

