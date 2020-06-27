will-covid-19-change-the-way-scientific-research-is-published?

During the Covid pandemic – 19 the emergency has put the turbo to the research and has started a race for publications, also shortening the time of peer review, with various side effects. How can we get results available sooner but without compromising on their quality?

The new coronavirus has made skip several mechanisms that concern the Research. Results announced too soon, clashes between distinguished scientists, articles published in prestigious journals and then withdrawn are some of the side effects of the race for publication . The pandemic is pressing and understandable urgency means that researchers are tirelessly working to produce new evidence and communicate it as soon as possible – sometimes too early, causing some hitch. The attention is in this case focused on the process of peer review , the peer review, in which scientists not involved in a study evaluate its validity before its publication. This mechanism too was affected by the emergency: i times of the revision have been very short shortened and in some cases have gone from months to just a few days . With possible collateral damage, such as inaccurate studies which despite this may have an important impact on people's health: an example is the case of two articles, one on drugs for pressure, published on Nejm , and the other on chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, on Lancet, then withdrawn by the authors. But then during a pandemic when is it right to announce the data of a study ? And again: how much can you accept to take time and space away from the revision process – and therefore to its accuracy – in favor of faster answers?

Peer review during the pandemic

In a pandemic, just as an emergency health plan should be prepared, it should also be done for science and research, in order to be able to maintain scientific rigor in a situation of urgency. For example, speeding up too much the review process can have negative results during the pandemic. Which showed up in the case of the article on Lancet , which showed a level association statistical between the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine and a ' increased mortality in patients with Covid – 19. On the basis of these data (the sample was very large), the WHO had suspended the trials with these drugs, then authorized again, after a few days, following the externalization of doubts by the scientific community and then the removal of the publication with an apology from the authors. After the publication, in fact, a group of researchers not involved in the research noted that some data did not comply with the known ones. The authors of the paper, questioned, realized, together with the reviewers, that could not guarantee for their accuracy and, apologizing to publishers and readers, they withdrew the study.

But oversights of this type only happen when there is an emergency? “In general, they can always happen” , commented the biologist Enrico Bucci , professor at Temple University of Philadelphia and author of the page Bad scientists on bad science and on pseudoscience “although surely the urgency and the Covid pandemic – 19 have exacerbated existing problems “. Among the other critical issues that may contribute to invalid results, there is the race for publication due to the competition between scientists and the problem of publish or perish , or the fact that a researcher who does not publish does not go on in his career, dies on a working level .

Peer review, how to overcome long times

In normal times peer review takes months and up to a year and this can be a problem, especially during a pandemic, when there is a need for answers as soon as possible. Furthermore, in the meantime, other research groups may work to reproduce similar results – in short, a waste of time and energy. To remedy this problem, in the current health emergency there was also a peer review done alone 48 hours, a race that is associated with gods risks both for the credibility of science and for the health of citizens.

“ In my opinion, in an emergency, we must not focus on speeding up the peer review, which has some time technicians ”, adds Bucci. “A valid hypothesis is that of instead rely on the preprint , the version of a study still not revised, and independently let researchers not involved in research and the scientific community can evaluate data and results “. In short, it would be a shared peer review that may still reveal any critical issues, as happened in a few days in the case of Nejm and Lancet (which however were not research in preprint but already published).

The critical issues of the preprints

But also relying on preprints can have risks , especially for the presence of any errors or because not all people who have access to unrevised publications are scientists capable of having a critical eye . And again, as for example a study on the Medical Journal Armed Forces India , because articles on less popular topics or presented by unknown groups may receive less attention than others that arouse greater interest. For this and for other reasons, it being understood that a subsequent peer review remains essential, the author of the study recommends that academics evaluate well the choice to publish in preprint considering all possible implications, including ideological, political and economic ones.

In any case, in the coronavirus emergency, preprints have been widespread and have greatly increased. “In the health emergency have represented one of the way ways to bypass, at least temporarily, obstacles of the longest peer review process as we know it “, adds Bucci. “What is important, however, and which should always be under the control of the scientific community, is that in the preprints you can have clear information on the size of the sample, the data and the effects observed so that the scientific community can evaluate the quantitative support of a given hypothesis before disclosing it “.

And even when the research seems valid further investigations should be carried out. “In my opinion it would be appropriate, before disclosing a result to a wider audience, that does not it is based on a single article , favoring one hypothesis, albeit founded, over another “, Bucci clarifies, “on the contrary, one should rely on a meta-analysis of all studies on the topic , which should be carried out by institutions such as the Aifa or other entities in charge of research, which is not always the case at the moment ”. In short, a more structured plan would be appropriate.

Peer review, other critical issues

But once the emergency is over the reflection on the peer review should be wider. An article in the journal Pain Physician Journal , for example, highlights others problems that may plague the review process process. Reviewers and editors may have difficulty understanding the content of the manuscript or not understand a result well and this may hinder the recognition of any problems. But there may also be prejudices due to the difficulty of accepting new hypotheses ( conservatism in the scientific field ) up to the possible partiality of the reviewers, especially when the names of authors (or institutions) are not anonymous and other bias. In any case, the study highlights the essentiality of this process and the importance of an effort to improve it.

Regarding the study of how to eliminate some of these prejudices, an Italian group, coordinated by the sociologist Flaminio Squazzoni of the University of Milan launched a project financed by the European Union called Peere . The project evaluates the peer review and provides a protocol accessible to all, i.e. a method for better sharing of data with all both of the authors and of the reviewers and of the review process, made anonymous and taking into account the ethical aspects- legal and privacy issues (the fact is that for a good review, the authors should not know the names of the reviewers and vice versa). “Most of us believe that peer review has only the function of ensuring that only high quality research is published” , said the sociologist Squazzoni in an article on the website of the Federation of European Microbiological Society, “but is also a means of increasing the value of knowledge which is embedded in a document and for connect independent scientists in a constructive dialogue “.