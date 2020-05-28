will-kate-middleton-receive-the-entire-queen-elizabeth-jewelry-collection?

Who could own one of the largest and most precious jewelry collections in existence, if not the most famous monarch in the world? Obviously we are talking about Elizabeth II, who has a long series of tiaras, necklaces and earrings among the most priceless ever , handed down over the centuries between the generations of the British royal family. A natural passing of the baton that, once Kate Middleton was named queen consort , could touch her. But in what way? Some changes would be made to the legacy, of enormous material and symbolic value, so that the jewels adapt to contemporary aesthetics without losing their timeless charm: «I pieces are often modified to better adapt to current tastes or to be more wearable for a single woman “said Ella Kay of The Court Jeweler ” When fashions change, the royal family members recycle stones to keep up with style “.

The Duchess of Cambridge, as the future queen consort, will probably receive some of the most precious pieces in the collection, but this does not mean that she will get the whole series . According to reports from a source at Vanity Fair UK , given the excellent relations with the Duchess of Cambridge, the queen could give her a part of her sparkling inheritance , allowing her to wear the rest for special occasions: «The queen usually does not offer jewelery as a gift – they still remain part of her personal collection – but she allows family members to wear them long-term. ” There are therefore no real rules in this regard because the decision is entirely up to Elizabeth II, but if the jewels are part of the royal collection or the crown jewels things change.

This is the lot of jewels that, not belonging explicitly to His Majesty, would pass from one owner to another based on who is sitting on the throne. The certainty is that most of the jewels are part of the personal collection of the queen , from the pearl earrings she wears daily to the brooches and tiaras, including the jewels she inherited from the queen Maria and the queen mother. If Kate Middleton continues to nourish her bond with Elizabeth II, there is no doubt that in a few years her “drawer” of jewels will be one of – if not the – most desired in the world.

