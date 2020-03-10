will-the-new-coronavirus-disappear-with-the-arrival-of-heat?

Many viruses, such as influenza viruses, are seasonal, but it is by no means certain that sun and heat will influence the course of the Sars-Cov-2 epidemic

(image: Getty Images)

Whatever Donald Trump says, it is too early to say that the Covid – 19 will disappear by itself with the increase in temperatures . A dangerous message , which generating unfounded beliefs could underestimate the threat posed by the new coronavirus. In fact, there is still a lot uncertainty on the behavior of this pathogen, say the world's leading experts. We can hope that Sars-Cov-2 is a seasonal virus , but since we don't know relying on the summer is not really the best strategy.

… .he will be successful, especially as the weather starts to warm & the virus hopefully becomes weaker, and then gone. Great discipline is taking place in China, as President Xi strongly leads what will be a very successful operation. We are working closely with China to help! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2020

Let us clarify.

Studies on seasonality

The idea that the spread of Sars-Cov-2 may slow down or even become extinct with the approach of summer is not entirely clear in the air. Many viruses – colds or flu – are characterized by what scientists call seasonality : the epidemic peaks in the winter months and then wanes.

What does this trend depend on? There are several likely answers , formulated mainly thanks to studies on the flu viruses .

There is research that has analyzed how environmental conditions affect viruses, their integrity and stability. A study of the 2007, for example, concluded that the temperatures and the humidity high (typical of the hot season) prevent the flu virus from spreading because the droplets of saliva expelled with sneezing and coughing fail to travel in a medium (the air) loaded with water: they immediately become heavy and fall to the ground.

The cold , on the other hand, decreases the humidity of the air also compromising the function of the mucus present in the nose and which has the purpose of defending ourselves from potentially dangerous agents , whether they are dust, pollen or pathogens. If the air is dry, the mucus is less sticky and therefore less efficient.

Another typical physical factor of the summer that can reduce the possibility of viruses to infect living organisms is sunlight , which is more abundant in the summer. The UV rays , in fact, have the ability to break down nucleic acids (dna and rna). In short, sterilize .

Finally, the weather changes our habits habits . When the weather conditions are adverse, people tend to gather in closed places : being all closer the risk that a infected contagion others increases. And it is precisely the greater contacts, the decrease in distance, the promiscuity of spaces and resources that are perhaps the factors that most affect the spread of infections. If in our latitudes the flu season coincides with the cold months, in tropical regions the disease peaks during the rainy season.

Covid – 19 is still a mystery

There are therefore scientific bases. But are they enough to believe in the seasonality of Sars-Cov-2? The answer is no. We do not know.

Studies on the seasonality done on influenza viruses in the past have not provided reliable indications for the coronavirus . For example, the coronaviruses responsible for mild respiratory diseases (colds) that normally circulate among humans respect the rules of seasonality. But if we take into consideration Sars and Mers , which are much more similar from a genetic point of view to the new coronavirus, we find ourselves again in uncertainty uncertainty .

The Sars virus (which it shares beyond the 90% of the genome with Sars-Cov-2) began to spread in November 2002 and the epidemic effectively ended in the following July. Even today, however, we do not know how much the seasonality of Sars was due to the arrival of hot , to the interventions of containment , to the characteristics of the virus.

The coronavirus of Mers , however, started to spread in Saudi Arabia in September 2012 and is still in circulation (with sporadic cases), although the Middle Eastern climate is warmer than ours.

On the website of the US Centers for diseases control and prevention we read: “It is not yet known if time and temperature affect Covid's spread – 19. Some viruses, such as colds and flu, spread more during the cold months, but this does not mean that it is impossible to get sick for these viruses during other months . At the moment, it is not known whether the spread of Covid – 19 will decrease when the weather gets warmer. There is much more to discover about transmissibility, gravity and other features associated with Covid – 19 and investigations are ongoing “.

In short, circulate hypothesis and hopes as if they were established truths – say the experts – is not a good idea. Making predictions without evidence could give a false sense of security , which could lead to underestimating the threat of the new coronavirus. What we must continue to do, however, is to focus on containment and mitigation actions .