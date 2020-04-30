will-the-oxford-scientists'-coronavirus-vaccine-arrive-in-the-fall?

Only time will be able to confirm it. A research team from Oxford University, however, loses balance and says that if everything proceeds as planned, the first million doses may be available in September. Here is which vaccine we are talking about

(photo: Taechit Taechamanodom via Getty Images)

The race to the vaccine against the new one coronavirus does not stop. And indeed it accelerates, as many groups of scientists around the world are looking for ways to shorten the canonical times of experimentation of a vaccine, which generally lasts 2 or even 3 years . But a team from the Lenner Institute of the University of Oxford has announced that a new vaccine being studied may be ready by September , if all goes well, it is initially available for a few million doses . To report the timing are the researchers themselves an article on the New York Times , while information on the clinical study on volunteers, just started, can be found on the University of Oxford page. The conditional is a must because the tests on volunteers have only just started and the study will have to confirm the positive result, in terms of safety and efficacy, already observed on the animals in the previous phase of the experimentation.

Favorable outcome in animals

The experimental vaccine developed by Oxford scientists worked well on monkeys . The vaccine was administered as a single dose to six specimens of macaque rhesus . The animals were then exposed to large concentrations and quantities of the new coronavirus, capable of infecting them. After 28 days all the macaques were healthy and had no trace in the test for the presence of the virus. “This macaque is the closest animal we have to the human being” , pointed out in the New York Times the researcher Vincent Munster , which takes part in the experimentation. The expert reports that the group will publish the first results of the study, again not peer reviewed , presumably in the first days of May.

The vaccine

The vaccine in question is composed of a virus ( ChAdOx1 – hence the name of the vaccine) which is a weakened version of a common cold-causing virus, an adenovirus . To this was added genetic material from the new coronavirus – the part that produces the protein spike , which Sars-Cov-2 uses to enter in human cells and infect them, like a sort of hook that harpoons them. The goal is that with the vaccine, the body begins to recognize the virus and the immune system produces a response against the spike protein that prevents the virus from entering the cells.

The next steps

Now researchers are about to start giving the vaccine to volunteers – the clinical trial has just started – and between now and September approximately 6,000 people will be involved in the tests . The problem, if anything, explain the authors on the New York Times , may concern the fact that, if in the next period the epidemic will be completely contained – what that we all hope – however, there will not be enough people in places where the infection is circulating, eligible for vaccination for the test. Obviously scientists hope that Covid – 19 will disappear as soon as possible, in the the coming weeks, however, this would imply not being able to reach enough scientific evidence to develop a vaccine. But there may also be other obstacles, so the road may be winding, even if we hope it is not very long.

If there was more than one vaccine?

Furthermore, this is certainly not the only vaccine studied and may not be the only one that will arrive in the fight against the new coronavirus. But a possible plurality of options is not bad, as explained Emilio Emini , among the directors of the Program for The Foundation's Vaccine Research Bill & Melinda Gates , who is supporting several coronavirus research projects. This is because each type of vaccine could be more effective on a certain category of people – based on risk and other characteristics.