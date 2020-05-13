will-whatsapp-be-the-new-zoom?-videocall-up-to-50-people-with-the-integration-of-rooms

Faster than expected, but perhaps understandable, WhatsApp is preparing to integrate some of the features of Rooms , the new video conferencing system just launched by Facebook. According to the always informed of WABetaInfo, in fact, the most used chat in the world could soon integrate first of all on WhatsApp Web , the version of the chat to be used via browser by synchronizing it with your account on your smartphone, the versatile system of videocall already launched on the main application of Menlo Park.

What does it mean? In essence, that the already extensive possibility of making video calls up to eight contacts, just announced and already available for a couple of weeks, will gradually increase until 50 utilities provided by Rooms . As Mark Zuckerberg has long argued, contrary to the reassurances provided at the time of the billionaire acquisition, the forced path of his creatures is that of a integration along the lines of confidentiality and intimacy, so to speak.

For this reason in the beta version 2. 2019. 6 of WhatsApp Web experts have identified a kind of compatibility rather than integration. In other words, it will be easy to jump from one platform to another, or better to use the first or second one indifferently to participate in remote digital meetings with friends and colleagues, even those who do not have a Facebook account . Basically, next to the buttons to attach photos and files, we add that of a video camera which will allow you to quickly switch to Rooms , to create a room and precisely video calls potentially up to 50 participants.

Will WhatsApp become the new Zoom? Maybe . The firepower is not lacking, however, given that every month over three billion users connect to at least one of the Zuck home services. Even the launch of the integration with Rooms giving priority to the desktop version speaks volumes: with tens of millions of people forced to telework (no, please don't call it smart working) the time spent in front of screens with wider diagonals than those of a smartphone, which they are forced to work for, is multiplied. Imaginable, therefore, to start right from there. Functionality is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

