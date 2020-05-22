willem-dafoe:-«that-italian-may-of-1981-that-i-will-never-forget»

This article is part of a series of love letters to Italy, written by great actors and directors. It was published in the special issue 20 / 21 of Vanity Fair directed by Paolo Sorrentino, on newsstands until June 2 2020



Italy was one of the last countries in Europe that I visited when I was young, which is ironic given that now it is the place where I feel happiest and which I call “home” . After performing in France with The Wooster Group – my theater company of New York – two colleagues and I rented a car and headed for Italy.

One was an Italian-American seminarian, former Green Cap, who loved Italian art, the other had studied visual arts and had a particular passion for Giotto .

We crossed the Swiss Alps along the pass of the San Bernardino . It was a very nice journey, and I remember that organ music was blaring out of the car radio. I think the composer was Frescobaldi … But even if I was wrong, I still remember the melody today.

Our itinerary was dictated by following the track of the works of Giotto . It was the beginning of my awakening to Italian art and history. After visiting the chapel of the Scrovegni in Padua , we traveled down to Florence , stopping at Ferrara for a coffee.

I went into the bar and it was full of people screaming, crying very hard . I didn't know the language at all but, soon, someone said in English with a strong Italian accent: “The Pope … they shot him …” . It was on 13 May 1981 .