Willem Dafoe: «That Italian May of 1981 that I will never forget»
Among the characters called by Sorrentino to celebrate Italy in this issue there is also the actor, who recalls his first trip to our country, in May 1981, marked by an event that has entered history
This article is part of a series of love letters to Italy, written by great actors and directors. It was published in the special issue 20 / 21 of Vanity Fair directed by Paolo Sorrentino, on newsstands until June 2 2020
Italy was one of the last countries in Europe that I visited when I was young, which is ironic given that now it is the place where I feel happiest and which I call “home” . After performing in France with The Wooster Group – my theater company of New York – two colleagues and I rented a car and headed for Italy.
One was an Italian-American seminarian, former Green Cap, who loved Italian art, the other had studied visual arts and had a particular passion for Giotto .
We crossed the Swiss Alps along the pass of the San Bernardino . It was a very nice journey, and I remember that organ music was blaring out of the car radio. I think the composer was Frescobaldi … But even if I was wrong, I still remember the melody today.
Our itinerary was dictated by following the track of the works of Giotto . It was the beginning of my awakening to Italian art and history. After visiting the chapel of the Scrovegni in Padua , we traveled down to Florence , stopping at Ferrara for a coffee.
I went into the bar and it was full of people screaming, crying very hard . I didn't know the language at all but, soon, someone said in English with a strong Italian accent: “The Pope … they shot him …” . It was on 13 May 1981 .