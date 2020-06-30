william-and-harry,-that's-why-the-relationship-between-brothers-has-“broken”

Millions of people around the world in May 2018 they watched Princess Diana's youngest son, Prince Harry , wedding with the former Hollywood star, Meghan Markle. But at the time it was not yet known that their idea of ​​”forever happy and content” would be hundreds of miles away from Buckingham Palace.

Inevitably the relationship between the two brothers has also been affected , between William, 38 years, and younger brother Harry, 35. And between Harry and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, once considered «the sister that he never had. “

The second son of Carlo and Diana has thus taken a step backwards, renouncing to be a senior member of the family. This happened last January, after a year – by all accounts – “stormy” for the two brothers. So much so that Harry had even come to admit it publicly: «We are certainly on different paths. We no longer see each other as we once did … we have good days, and bad days », he said in the now famous October documentary 2019. Harry would then leave London without stopping to talk to his brother, without further clarification and explanation.

And now a new biography, yet another of the last month, wants to add new details on the fracture between the children by Carlo. I n Royal At War, available in Great Britain since 30 June, investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett claim that and Kate would have repeatedly urged Prince Harry to “do things calmly”, because according to the Duchess of Cambride it would have taken «time, care and attention» to make sure that Meghan could integrate with the Royal family).

«Kindly reminded him that was going out with someone with a completely different life, past and career and it would have taken time, care and attention to integrate, “write the authors. But the doubts of William and Kate led Harry to convince himself that “the royal family and even the palace helpers were against him and his new companion.” And again: “It is my opinion that Harry has the feeling that he was unable to protect his mother, and that he will therefore do everything to protect his wife. He is so sensitive that he often sees criticism or negativity where there are none, “added an insider.



Furthermore, William and Harry would have been further driven away by the “crazy expenses” made by the Sussex in the wake of their marriage. As reported by Daily Mail, anticipating the book, Harry would have spent more than 6 thousand pounds in a few months for some treatments of acupuncture. And he and the former American actress would have spent a few days – before the arrival of the firstborn – at Heckfield Place, a luxury spa in Hampshire , where three nights are said to cost about 33 thousand pounds. Meghan's idea, in fact, has always been to increase her husband's “well-being” even with aromatherapy and massages. And for her wardrobe during pregnancy, Meghan would have spent almost 500 thousand pounds.



And this would create discontent among the older members of the Windsor. The queen, moreover, is famous for being thrifty: «Growing up during the war left a sense of frugality and economy in the sovereign , despite being one of the richest women in the world “.

But how are the two today? According to the real expert Katie Nicholl, the relationship between the two would have improved. To bring them closer, the concern for the father, Prince Charles , who has Coronavirus contracted in early April. “There have clearly been some rather important rifts in their relationship,” Nicholl explained to ET , “but things have improved and I know that William and Harry are now in telephone contact”. The two brothers would have participated in several family video calls in the last period. Putting an ocean in the middle was also good for Harry and William.



