william-and-kate-middleton:-story-of-a-wedding-proposal-in-kenya

The Prince William has always been very reserved on the love affair with Kate Middleton. We have all seen the beautiful photos of the official engagement, with Lady Diana's sapphire on the finger of the not yet Duchess of Cambridge, dated 23 November 2010, but we have always known very little about the wedding proposal.

In the first boyfriend interview, Kate and William only let one escape “she was in Africa, in Kenya” and then nothing more . Ten years later, the 37 enne wanted to add new details.

And this beautiful story begins with William's love for the African continent, starting with Kenya: «It is the place where my father brought me and my brother Harry shortly after the death of our mother. He wanted to make us feel better, far from everything, just the three of us ». And again: “Africa welcomed us, alleviating that painful wound,” he continued, “So, when I thought about what was the most beautiful place and special in the world to ask Catherine to marry me, I was unable to think of a more suitable place than Kenya to kneel before her “.

At the time Kate was his girlfriend, between ups and downs, for over eight years. The two in Africa spent almost a month and it is common opinion that the proposal took place during the last stop in Rutundu, at the foot of Mount Kenya. After William had kept Mother Diana's ring in his backpack for three weeks. He and Kate chose to stop at Rutundu Log Cabins, a series of wooden houses very distant from each other and reachable by helicopter.



Before leaving, Kate and William chose to sign the guest book: «Thanks for these wonderful 24 hours. Unfortunately we were unable to catch even one fish. But it was fun to try. I loved the warmth of the fires and the light of the candles. I hope to be back soon », Kate's words. “This time I brought heavier clothes!” Added William. It was the 20 October 2010, one month before the official announcement.

