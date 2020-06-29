World

William and Kate Middleton: «The secret to raising children? The “Chat Sofa” method »

nj June 29, 2020
william-and-kate-middleton:-«the-secret-to-raising-children?-the-“chat-sofa”-method-»
William e Kate Middleton: «Il segreto per educare i figli? Il metodo “Chat Sofa”»

Browse gallery

According to the Sun, the Dukes of Cambridge would have the same ideas about the formation of princes George, Charlotte and Louis: «If a child does something wrong, he is not punished , but brought to the sofa to understand – talking to parents – the reasons and consequences of his behavior “

Password: dialogue. William of England and Kate Middleton have the same approach as regards education of children : both in fact seem to be against the so-called “naughty step” , i.e. to impose a period of silent reflection to the child after a prank , and instead favor the method «Chat Sofa» , ie stop on the sofa to discuss the reasons and consequences of a similar behavior .

«The dukes of Cambridge never scream to George, Charlotte and Louis », revealed a source to Sun . «Shouting against each other is not allowed and there are no punishments like stand in punishment . If one of the children takes a wrong attitude, William and Kate take an approach anyway conciliatory and try to explain their reasons », adds the insider. «They are two strict parents , but the skill is to be able to do not appear such “.

A key figure linked to the formation of the princes is undoubtedly the famous nanny, Maria Borrallo. «He has a behavior decided , but never acts unilaterally as regards the discipline of children », we read again on the tabloid . «Although the Cambridge are very rigid on some aspects of the education of children, they have however the dowry of always listen to them. Everything takes place in a relaxed atmosphere, without nervousness “.

A method that seems to work since George (almost 7), Charlotte (5) and recently also Louis (2) rarely do the whims in public: «The whole family often eats at Hurlingham Club (an exclusive sports club in the district of Fulham ) and children are used to behave well », eyewitnesses have told. «They queue at the restaurant with their parents, they don't ask special favors and they almost always eat everything “.

«It depends on what's on the table , ”William recently specified. «If there is a food that they love then everything goes smoothly, just in case on the contrary the matter becomes more complicated ». On the other hand they are still children .

READ ALSO

That's why Kate Middelton “looks a bit like Prince Philip”

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton and the pressure of “having to be perfect”

nj

Related Articles

May 8, 2020
9

New study: Praseodymium Nitrate Market forecast to 2024 | Alfa Aesar, GFS Chemicals, Beijin Seaskybio Technology, Blue Line Corporation, Kojundo Chemical Laboratory, Huizhou GL Technology, Nanjing Jiepanni Chemicals, Chengdu Henry Advanced Materials, and More…

Ultraviolet Sensor Market
February 4, 2020
1

Ultraviolet Sensor Market To 2025 High Growth Opportunities | Emerging Trends | Industry Review | Global Forecast | Solar Light Company, Silicon Labs, LAPIS Semiconductor Co. etc.

March 3, 2020
7

Global Stone Honeycomb Panels Market World Wide Production and Demand Analysis 2020 to 2025

May 14, 2020
4

Impact of Covid-19 on Ion Exchange Chromatography Reagen Market 2020-2025 , Avantor Performance Materials, Beckman Coulter, Inc etc.

Close