william-and-kate-middleton:-«the-secret-to-raising-children?-the-“chat-sofa”-method-»

Password: dialogue. William of England and Kate Middleton have the same approach as regards education of children : both in fact seem to be against the so-called “naughty step” , i.e. to impose a period of silent reflection to the child after a prank , and instead favor the method «Chat Sofa» , ie stop on the sofa to discuss the reasons and consequences of a similar behavior .

«The dukes of Cambridge never scream to George, Charlotte and Louis », revealed a source to Sun . «Shouting against each other is not allowed and there are no punishments like stand in punishment . If one of the children takes a wrong attitude, William and Kate take an approach anyway conciliatory and try to explain their reasons », adds the insider. «They are two strict parents , but the skill is to be able to do not appear such “.

A key figure linked to the formation of the princes is undoubtedly the famous nanny, Maria Borrallo. «He has a behavior decided , but never acts unilaterally as regards the discipline of children », we read again on the tabloid . «Although the Cambridge are very rigid on some aspects of the education of children, they have however the dowry of always listen to them. Everything takes place in a relaxed atmosphere, without nervousness “.

A method that seems to work since George (almost 7), Charlotte (5) and recently also Louis (2) rarely do the whims in public: «The whole family often eats at Hurlingham Club (an exclusive sports club in the district of Fulham ) and children are used to behave well », eyewitnesses have told. «They queue at the restaurant with their parents, they don't ask special favors and they almost always eat everything “.

«It depends on what's on the table , ”William recently specified. «If there is a food that they love then everything goes smoothly, just in case on the contrary the matter becomes more complicated ». On the other hand they are still children .

